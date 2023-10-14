World Lacrosse family grows as sport looks set for Los Angeles 2028

World Lacrosse has announced four new African members as the sport was among the five approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board for inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe are the latest addition as the International Federation boasts 90 National Federations.

This also brings the total number of African members to 15.

"I am excited to welcome these four countries into our global community and into the rapidly growing Africa Association of Lacrosse," World Lacrosse chief executive Jim Scherr said.

"We remain committed to the development of lacrosse in Africa across a diverse Continental Federation, and we are thrilled for these new members to pick up and enjoy the game."

This year saw the governing body add 11 new members.

In March, they welcomed Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Malta, Sierra Leone and Togo.

"I am pleased to welcome four new members from the south of Africa to our strong lacrosse family," Rufus Ntiamoah, World Lacrosse manager of sport in Africa, said.

"We have added nine nations to our membership this year and now have considerable hotbeds of development in three distinct regions of Africa: west, east and south."

Six-a-side teams have been proposed for the Los Angeles 2028 programme.

It will be the sport's third appearance at the Games after St Louis 1904 and London 1908.

Canadian teams emerged victorious on both occasions.

Shamrock Lacrosse Team took gold in 1904, defeating the St. Louis Amateur Athletic Association of the United States 8-2 in the final.

Four years later, Canada beat Britain 14-10 for the title.

It featured as a demonstration sport at Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932, and London 1948.

Apart from lacrosse, cricket, baseball and softball, flag football, and squash received thumbs up from the IOC Executive Board yesterday.

Modern pentathlon with obstacle racing and weightlifting have also been restored to the programme but there is no clarity over the status of boxing.