Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) is set to invest more than AUD4.7 million (£2.4 million/$2.9 million/€2.8 million) into the 22 sports that that were due to be on the Victoria 2026 programme.

It is the first allocation of funds from the Green2Gold2Great initiative that is seeing a total injection of AUD13 million (£6.7 million/$8.1 million/€7.7 million) into sporting initiatives.

It is enabling the delivery of 37 performance initiatives across the 22 sports that are aimed to deliver success at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, should it take place.

One such initiative is the Lanning v Perry Series of Cricket Australia, bringing together Australia’s best female under-19 players for a series of T20 matches and workshops.

The experience was hosted at the National Cricket Campus in Brisbane late last month and forms part of the development pathway for the Australian women’s cricket team and selection to the Commonwealth Games.

"Green2Gold2Great funding is critical for us being able to run the Lanning v Perry series, and other experiences in our pathway," said Australia women's head coach Shelley Nitschke.

"It helps to develop the next rung of players that could compete at the Commonwealth Games."

The CGA is aiming to be the number one nation in terms of gold medals won, overall medals won, total number of medallists, and the number of sports winning medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Australian state of Victoria was supposed to stage the event before its Government pulled out earlier this year because of rising costs.

As it stands, a replacement is yet to be found by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

"The Games host may be unknown for now, but what’s guaranteed is our commitment to our athletes and sports as they prepare for 2026," said CGA chief executive Craig Phillips.

"We want our team to arrive ready to compete, with CGA funding complementing other performance investment to ensure athletes have the tools for success."

Cycling, athletics, and swimming are the biggest beneficiaries of the first investment as they received AUD486,931 (£252,181/$306,328/€291,379), AUD448,686 (£232,374/$282,268/€268,493), and AUD455,404 (£235,853/$286,494/€272,513), respectively.