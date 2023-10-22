Malaysia is ready to host the first International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Asia Oceania Flag Football Championships next week.

Capital city Kuala Lumpur is set to welcome a total of 20 teams from 11 nations from Friday until Sunday (October 27 to 29).

The EV Arena Shah Alam in the state of Selangor is due to see 11 men's and nine women's sides at the latest continental flag football event of the year and the first since the sport was added to the Olympic programme for the first time at Los Angeles 2028.

IFAF has also staged championships in the Americas and Europe in July and August, respectively.

The United States were victorious on home soil in both the Americas men's and women's tournaments, while Germany's men and Britain's women prevailed in Ireland.

India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Thailand will represent Asia, while Australia and New Zealand are the teams from Oceania.

An unprecedented 65 teams from 37 nations have committed to the biggest ever international cycle of flag football competition this year to determine who will travel to Lahti in Finland for 204 World Championships.

"This year continues to be a fantastic celebration of flag football around the world as our sport's community embraces international competition," said IFAF President Pierre Trochet.

"Our elite male and female athletes produced some thrilling performances in the United States and Ireland, and I am sure we will see more exciting action in what looks to be a wide-open tournament in Malaysia."

The Asia Oceania Flag Football Championships will be played across four fields at the EV Arena Shah Alam with pitch one matches available to watch via an IFAF.tv livestream.

The opening match is set to see Malaysia take on New Zealand in the women's tournament at 9:30am local time.