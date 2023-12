Tigran Ovsepyan (50 kg) from Armenia was one of the biggest hopes of the host country in IBA Junior World Championships in Yerevan during November 24 to December 4. The European champion from 2023 was the main contender for the world gold medal and he didn’t disappoint.

“The preparation is the hardest period, the tournament passes very fast, and the world championship wasn’t an exception. I had many positive emotions,” told Ovsepyan Insidethegames about his journey in the World Championship. “The hardest fight was in the final against the Bulgarian boxer, because I had a temperature and a sore throat. I gave up the first round, and had to find something to change in the bout, to come back to take the gold medal.

The moment Tigran Ovsepyan became the Junior World champion © IBA

The other bouts of the tournament Ovsepyan won by big advantage, but he believes that the world champion’s title was harder to claim and that the home crowd helped him very much.

“Of course it was harder to claim the gold medal in the World Championship than in the European Championship. I fought against Bulgarian and Hungarian boxers in the European championship too, but it was obvious that they did their best to improve. Well, we did the same and had a good result.

I think it was easier to fight in Yerevan. The home crowd helped very much, and when we are united we are stronger,” said Ovsepyan.

Tigran Ovsepyan (in red) in action in the final bout of IBA Junior World Championships in Yerevan © IBA

The rising star of Armenian boxing has big ambitions for the future.

“We don’t have many big events next year, besides the European Championship. It will be my second junior year, I will do my best to retain the European title. If I manage it, I will change the weight category. In the future, of course, I will aim for Olympic gold”