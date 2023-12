The transport planning committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has promised that public transport will be available for all Olympic events, with a bus, metro and train network that will increase by 15% compared to normal summer traffic in the Paris region.

In the words of Pierre Cuneo, Paris 2024's director of mobility and transport, despite criticism and accusations from public transport companies, the city council and the government in recent weeks, the committee - which includes representatives from all these bodies - promised that transport will be "reliable, efficient, low-carbon, sustainable, accessible and inclusive".

The plan divides transport into two categories: the system for the general public, which will consist of expanding the existing public transport system, and the accredited public (such as athletes, members of delegations and the press), which will also rely on public transport but will have an additional fleet of vehicles ranging from buses to light vans.

It will be the first time that hydrogen is used on such a large scale, said Neliane Baudet, Paris 2024 project manager at Air Liquide, at a press conference, and therefore an opportunity to demonstrate that hydrogen "works, and it works on a large scale".

People walk on a platform at Gare Montparnasse railway station in Paris. GETTY IMAGES

Paris 2024 has also identified some 185 kilometres of roads that will be reserved, if need be, in order to be able to guarantee that every event will be within a maximum of 30 minutes' travel time from the Olympic Village.

Frequencies will be increased by 15% on public transport, perhaps the area of greatest concern at the moment after the Paris Region Transport Authority admitted that the network was in a state of disrepair.

Cycle paths, most of which will be a "legacy" of Paris 2024, will also be extended to a total of 415 kilometres throughout the Paris region, with 20,000 cycle parking spaces. "It will be the first cycling Games in history," promised Florent Bardon, national mobility coordinator for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the French Ministry of Transport.