The expected rise in hotel prices in Paris during the Olympics has exceeded expectations. Protests have not been slow in coming. The price for the night of the opening ceremony, from 26 to 27 July, could rise by 226%, according to a study published last Wednesday by the UFC-Que Choisir, a consumer association.

As well as price increases, protests and complaints have been on the rise. It is not only the increase in prices that is being highlighted. There are also complaints about the difficulties that many hotels impose on their customers when it comes to booking, in some cases forcing them to book more than one night. This situation is sometimes complicated for tourists because they have to comply with obligations that are not usually present at other times of the year. On this occasion, the presence of the Olympic Games changes the way of working.

Another study published in September by the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau warned that in the Île-de-France region, the average price of a room in July was 169 euros, compared with an estimate of 669 euros during the 2024 Olympics. And it's not just hotels that are taking advantage of the Games to raise their prices.

According to surveys, some hotels in Paris are tightening up their booking conditions. GETTY IMAGES

Apartments and houses listed on the Airbnb tourist rental platform have also risen sharply in cities around the world, including the French capital. Prices are not comparable to any previous sporting event held in Paris, not even continental football events.

Many hotel reservations have already been made, but the supply in Paris is enormous and many more are yet to be made, and it's likely that the protests and the general mood will cause the situation to change. The consumer association's own intention is to raise the awareness of the authorities in charge of this area and to protect the interests of tourists in the face of the upcoming situation. The pressure that these studies can exert may limit the rise in prices at a time when the possible increase in public transport fares, the need for stricter controls for residents and visitors, or even the prices of tickets for the competitions have also sparked debate.

The organisers are having difficulty in recruiting a sufficient number of agents for the duration of the event. GETTY IMAGES

Seven months before the Olympics, everything is still to be decided. What's clear is that increasing the number of security officers required is not easy, and the organisers are struggling to recruit enough for the duration of the event. It is predicted that almost 3 million visitors will come to Paris during the Olympic Games, so the entire hotel supply will be needed to host a historic event in the city as well as in parts of the province. Security is another element to which the authorities are paying particular attention, especially as it will be an unprecedented event, with the Opening Ceremony taking place for the first time on the banks of the Seine, outside the sports facilities, which will mean a much higher demand for hotel rooms close to this ceremony and a very large number of security officers to ensure order in a very complex situation to control.