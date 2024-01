British Cycling has appointed strategy and technology consultancy PTI Digital to create a new digital transformation roadmap for the coming years.

As the national governing body, British Cycling oversees and develops the sport from grassroots participation to the elite riders who represent Great Britain on the international stage. It has 145,000 members, 2,000 affiliated clubs, and 12,500 volunteers across the country.

Formerly known as the British Cycling Federation, it is the main national governing body for cycling in Great Britain. It administers most competitive cycling in Great Britain, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, represents the country at the world governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), and selects national teams, including the Great Britain (GB) Cycling Team, to compete at home and abroad.

The engagement will see PTI analyse British Cycling's entire technology estate - including processes, systems and suppliers – and deliver a long-term roadmap that will drive efficiencies, increase membership and generate new commercial revenues, ultimately enabling British Cycling to invest more in the sport.

Jason Kenny won one of GB's six Olympic cycling gold medals in Tokyo. GETTY IMAGES

PTI works with leading sports and entertainment organisations to create more sustainable businesses by driving business transformation through data and digital technology. Its proven approach has created new revenue streams and operational efficiencies for clients including Oak View Group, Arsenal, Premiership Rugby, The Jockey Club and the London Stadium.

Stephen Brown, Director of Change at British Cycling, said of the deal: "Modernising our digital infrastructure is a key priority for us, as we look to grow our sport and help more people experience the joys of cycling. Our work with PTI will enable us to better connect with our communities, understand their wants and needs, and deliver greater value to our participants and partners in the future."

Ben Wells, CEO of PTI Digital, stressed: "Cycling has boomed post-Covid, making British Cycling one of the most exciting organisations in British sport. But with seven very different disciplines, all with different audiences, and an elite calendar that never sleeps, having the right technology and digital strategy in place is critical to success in every area. We're delighted to be helping British Cycling make the decisions necessary to deliver greater impact for the cycling community."

British Cycling and PTI both appeared on Unofficial Partner's "The Squeezed Middle" series last year, discussing the challenges and opportunities facing National Governing Bodies in a time of economic downturn.