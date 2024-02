Olympian and former World champion cyclist Kate Bates has been named the official ambassador of the 2024 Brisbane Cycling Festival at a family bike ride at South Bank on Saturday.

During the launch, Ms Bates said the Brisbane Cycling Festival had been designed for riders of all ages and abilities, from those on training wheels through to hardcore cyclists, with health and wellness at the core of the festival's values.

"I'm so excited to officially launch this year’s action-packed program for Australia’s largest multi- discipline cycling festival. Whether you're an avid cyclist, passionate about health and fitness or looking to keep the kids occupied over the next school holidays, the Brisbane Cycling Festival has something for the whole family," Ms Bates said.

Kate is an Olympic and former world champion cyclist who has achieved success at the highest level of the sport, both on the road and on the track. She has provided live television commentary and presentation for major events including the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and Tour de France.

Inducted into the AusCycling Australia Hall of Fame in 2019, Kate continues to work closely with grassroots and elite sport. She is a board and committee member for various sporting organisations. She is the founder of Chicks Who Ride Bikes, a women's cycling community. She is also a founder of the app Llama, which allows users to create a social profile to find riders near them.

With over 20 years' experience in the cycling industry, Kate is passionate about sharing her knowledge, insights and stories with a global audience. As a co-host of The Wheelhouse Cycling Podcast, Kate brings a light-hearted and entertaining take on what's going on in the world of cycling.

As our aspiring Olympic cyclists vie for qualification for the Paris Games, there's no better time to come together and celebrate our incredible athletes that represent Australian cycling - and with the talent on show at some of the events, this year's Festival is one not to be missed.

The 2024 Brisbane Cycling Festival includes an extensive program of cycling, including the Combined Oceania Cycling Championships for BMX, road racing and mountain biking, the Track National Championships and more than 100 affiliated events for the whole family to enjoy.

The Brisbane Cycling Festival has secured a three-year funding partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland from 2024-2026, marking the start of a new era for Cycling in Queensland. Tourism and Sport Minister Michael Healy said the countdown is on to the Brisbane Cycling Festival for 2024: "The Brisbane Cycling Festival is going from strength to strength and it’s fantastic to announce Olympian Kate Bates as the 2024 ambassador."

"It's events like this that cement Brisbane’s reputation as a world-class host city for major events and we can't wait to welcome cyclists, families and spectators to the 2024 Brisbane Cycling Festival, and we hope you can extend your stay to experience more of what this great region has to offer." The event is also on track to bring more success for our tourism industry too, attracting bumper crowds of more than 54,000 people who will inject more than $12.5 million into the local visitor economy.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the appointment of the new ambassador will kick the Festival into second gear. "Cycling expert and Olympian, Kate Bates, is a perfect choice for this year's Brisbane Cycling Festival ambassador," Schrinner said.

"A highlight on Brisbane’s 2024 major events calendar, the Festival is expected to attract more than 30,000 cycling enthusiasts who will fill our hotels and restaurants, create vibrancy in our city and inject millions into our local economy. I encourage Brisbane residents and visitors to embrace this city-wide c ycling celebration and soak up the many exciting events on offer for those of all ages and abilities."

The Brisbane Cycling Festival is Australia’s largest multi-disciplinary cycling event and features a unique combination of international standard major e vents including the Oceania Championships, Track National Championships and Tour de Brisbane coupled with more than 100 community focused events for participants of all abilities and age to enjoy.

In 2024 the Brisbane Cycling Festival is proudly supported by Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency and the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, and features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar. It returns in 2024 for six action-packed weeks of events, races, rides, expo's and more from 1 March - 14 April 2024.



Key dates:

• Festival Launch Event UCI BMX World Cup: 24-25 February

• AusCycling Track National Championships:

-Elite, Junior 19 and Para: 1-5 March.

-Junior (under 15 andunder 17): 15-17 March.

-Masters: 16-19 March.

• Esports National Championships: 22 March.

• Oceania Championships:

-BMX Freestyle: 24 March.

-MTB (XCO): 23 March.

-MTB (DHI): 6-7 April.

-Road-time trial: 11 April.

-Road race: 13 April.

• Asia Pacific Cycling Conference: 11-12 April.

• King St Kick It-Street criterium racing: 12 April.

• Active Lifestyle Expo: 12-14 April.

• Tour de Brisbane: 14 April.

• Affiliated Events Program: 1 March-14 April.