Azerbaijan and Turkey both won two gold medals on the first day of the women's wrestling finals at the 2024 European Championships. And it was no surprise to see Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik top the podium for the 10th time in her career.

Stadnik won her first European title for Ukraine in 2005. She then moved to Azerbaijan and went on to win 9 more European titles and two World Championships. The most decorated woman in European wrestling, Stadnik left her rivals in no doubt, defeating former European champion Evin Demirhan of Turkey in the final of the 50kg category. Bronze medals went to Miglena Sileshka (Bulgaria) and Milana Dadasheva (AIN).

Stadnyk, a four-time Olympic medallist, will now be looking for her first Olympic gold. There is no doubt that she will earn her ticket through the European qualifiers in Baku.

Another former Ukrainian now representing Azerbaijan, Alyona Kolesnik (59kg), finally won her first European gold after three bronze medals. Kolesnik faced Alina Filipovich and won the close fight on points. Alesia Hetmanava (AIN) and Patrycja Gil from Poland finished third.

Yasemin Adar from Türkiye won her 7th European title. She defeated Ukraine's Anastasia Shustova 12-1 to win the -76 kg title. Enrica Rinaldi (Italy) and Bernadett Nagy (Hungary) went home with bronze medals. Tetiana Sova Rezhko was the third Ukrainian wrestler to lose in the final. Türkiye's Buse Tosun won 5-2 to take the 68 kg title. Mimi Heistova (Bulgaria) and Adela Hanzlickova (Czech Republic) took bronze medals.

Home favourite Andrea Ana won her third consecutive European gold medal in the -55 kg category. She defeated Moldova's Mariana Dragutan 11-0 in the final. Bronze medals went to Mariia Vynnik (Ukraine) and Roksana Zasina (Poland).