Bulgaria's Bozhidar Andreev returned to his best form to top of the European podium in the men's -73 kg category for the first time in five years.

Andreev was cheered loudly by the home crowd, even when he missed his first snatch with 150 kg. He went on to win the snatch with 155 kg, the clean and jerk with 193 kg and the total with 348 kg, setting new European records in the clean and jerk and the total.

Most importantly, he moved up to third in the Olympic rankings, making him a serious contender for gold at Paris 2024. Latvia's Ritvars Suharevs finished second in the snatch and third in the total. Turkey's Furkan Ozbek won silver in the clean and jerk and the total. Italy's Mirko Zanni was third in the snatch.

Ukraine won gold and silver in the women's 64 kg category. Svitlana Samuliak and Hanna Davydova won gold and silver in the snatch and total. Davydova was also second in the clean and jerk, where Samuliak was third. Poland's Wiktoria Wolk won the clean and jerk and took bronze in the total from Turkey's Aysel Ozkan, who was third in the snatch.