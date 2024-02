Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade which left one person dead and 22 wounded, officials said Friday.

The pair, who were not identified because of their ages, are facing gun-related charges and accused of resisting arrest, the juvenile division of the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County said in a statement. "Additional charges are expected in the future," it added, reports AFP.

⬇️ 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡:

The shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade has left 9 people injured and one person dead.



The incident took place at Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.



Two shooters have been taken into custody.



One of the parade goers,… pic.twitter.com/r4uNmZIUXi — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 14, 2024

The two teenagers were arrested following the shooting, which took place on Wednesday at the victory parade which had attracted up to a million fans to downtown Kansas City. A third person who was taken into custody was later released.

Deaths and injuries in Kansas City America, in a shooting incident pic.twitter.com/x6P8x6KweH — The Resistance (@TopGResistance) February 14, 2024

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters the shooting "appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire" and there was "no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism." The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

🚨🚨 Kansas City super bowl shooting:



- 10 people have sustained injuries in the shooting incident and details regarding the severity of their injuries are currently unavailable at this time



- With a significant police presence, people are now evacuating the area#KansasCity… https://t.co/obX8rOF2p5 pic.twitter.com/fHiaO4EM7o — Military Overload (@MilitaryOV) February 14, 2024

Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people and about a third of adults own a firearm. US President Joe Biden deplored the shooting and issued a rallying call for Americans to back his pleas for Congress to enact gun reform.

"Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," Biden said.

One woman is dead and more than 20 others were injured in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shooting, police chief Stacey Graves says.



“We are with you,” Graves said to the deceased victim’s family. “And we are working tirelessly to investigate her murder.” pic.twitter.com/QbBwCmHpAY — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2024

Swift gives $100k to family of Super Bowl parade shooting victim

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 on Friday to a fundraiser supporting the family of the woman killed in a mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade. The GoFundMe page was set up one day prior, aiming to raise $75,000 for the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, who died in the shooting that also left 22 people injured, including several children. "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift, read a message next to a $50,000 donation to the cause. A second donation in the same amount was deposited minutes later. Swift's aide confirmed to Variety magazine that the donations on the page were in fact the singer's, reports AFP.

Para todos los chismosos 🤭 Esto fue lo que se dijeron Travis Kelce y Taylor Swift después del triunfo de #Kansaspic.twitter.com/fP3hT3RF2E — Gaby Bibayoff (@GabyBibayoff) February 13, 2024





Along with Swift, more than 2,000 people have donated to the page, which has raised more than $200,000. Swift is dating the tight end of the Chiefs, Travis Kelce, and was a regular presence at games throughout the season including the championship Sunday.

The megastar is currently in Australia as part of her blockbuster Eras world tour.