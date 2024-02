The Athletes' Commission of the Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) has provided more than 100 athletes with career transition training and guidance on the use of social media. This programme gives them with the tools and skills to make a better transition from professional sport to the labour market.

The TOC collaborated with Deloitte Türkiye and TikTok Türkiye to conduct online training sessions. "Career Transition for Athletes: Roadmap for Active Sports Careers and Beyond" is the first programme to be taught and "Effective Use of Social Media" is the second one. Nese Gundogan, TOC Secretary General, said: "We are delighted to have delivered the training series last year with the support of IOC Athlete365, and this year, we are delighted to conduct it with Deloitte and TikTok, global partners of the IOC."

"As part of our athlete-focused work and activities at the TOC, the training and support we will provide in the area of career development will continue to grow with different content and methods in line with the needs of our athletes in the coming period," concludes Gundogan.

Turkish Olympians participating in the TOC programme. CIJM

The TOC is implementing several initiatives to this end, including supporting 65 athletes with English language training in partnership with the Wall Street Institute. It is also working with the International Olympic Committee's Athlete365 to offer programmes to guide athletes in the use of social media. Eda Erdem, Chair of the TOC Athletes' Commission and captain of the Turkish women's national volleyball team, has highlighted the Commission's commitment to supporting Turkish athletes in the areas that matter most. In particular, career transition, which is one of the biggest challenges for Turkish athletes.

"We are focusing on areas such as athlete career transition and individual athlete development, where we believe we can have a direct impact," said Erdem.