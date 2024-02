The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) appeal against the suspension decided in mid-October by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, the Lausanne-based court announced on Friday.

The IOC suspended the Russian committee for having integrated under its authority several sports organisations from Ukrainian regions. The CAS says its decision is "final and binding" and Russia's last resort will be to appeal within 30 days to the Swiss Federal Court.The CAS found that the IOC "did not undermine the principles of legality, equality, predictability and proportionality."

According to the International Olympic Organisation, this Russian initiative constituted a "violation of the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee" and thus of the Olympic Charter. On 6 November, the Russian Olympic Committee appealed to CAS.

The building hosting the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). GETTY IMAGES

The suspension of the ROC, now confirmed, comes on top of a series of sanctions adopted by the IOC at the end of February 2022: A ban on organising international competitions in Russia or in Belarus, and the vetoing of the official symbols of the two countries in sporting events and world podiums. This IOC measure had the added effect of depriving the ROC of Olympic funding.

In early December, the IOC allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Paris Olympics, provided they have not actively supported the conflict in Ukraine and that they compete under a neutral flag.