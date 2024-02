The draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic football tournaments will take place on 20 March at 20:00 local time at the Pulse building in the French capital, which will serve as the headquarters for the upcoming Games.

The teams that have already booked their places in the 12-team women's Olympic Football tournament and the 16-team men's competition will find out their fate ahead of the Games, which will be held from 26 July to 11 August. The Olympic Football Tournaments will be held in Paris, Nantes, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice, Saint-Étienne and Lyon from 24 July - two days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony - to 10 August, the day of the women's final. For the first time ever, the Olympic football tournaments will culminate in the women's final.

Following the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Nations League Finals, in which Spain booked its Olympic ticket, there are five places up for grabs for Paris 2024. The reigning world champions will be joined by hosts France, the USA, Brazil, Colombia, Canada and New Zealand. After the Nations League final between France and Spain on Wednesday at 19:00, the Netherlands and Germany will meet at 20:45 for the third place and consequently the last European ticket to the Games.

Germany failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 after winning gold at Rio 2016. GETTY IMAGES

What about the other four places? This Wednesday sees the second leg of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2024, with both winners booking a ticket to Paris. Australia hosts Uzbekistan after a 3-0 win 0-3 in Tashkent, while Japan faces North Korea in Tokyo after a 0-0 draw in Jeddah.

The CAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2024 takes place from 1-9 April with two places up for grabs. From Monday to Wednesday, the second round quarter-final matches will be played between the following pairs: Ghana-Zambia (0-1 in the first leg), Tunisia-Morocco (1-2), Cameroon-Nigeria (0-0) and Tanzania-South Africa (0-3). The semi-finals will also be played over two legs, with the winners securing a place at Paris 2024.

Argentina qualified for Paris 2024 by knocking out Brazil. GETTY IMAGES

In the men's competition, 12 teams have already qualified: hosts France, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Israel, Ukraine, Morocco, Egypt, Mali, New Zealand, Paraguay and Argentina, who beat Brazil (winner of the last two editions) in the deciding match of the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament 2024.

Three places at Paris 2024 will be up for grabs at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar from 15 April to 3 May among the 12 participating teams: hosts Qatar, Australia, Jordan, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, China, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Kuwait and Malaysia.

With Asia and Africa each having three and a half places, there will be a two-legged play-off between the fourth-placed teams from the qualifying tournaments. Guinea will represent Africa and the Asian team will be decided at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024.