The opening ceremony of the World Anti-Doping Agency's 2024 Global Education Conference was held in Cannes, France. Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation headed by Tahmina Taghi-Zada.

The Global Education Conference (GEC), which ended on 29 February, was attended by over 400 representatives from more than 140 countries and was hosted by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD). Azerbaijan was represented at this prestigious event by a delegation led by Tahmina Taghi-Zada, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

At the opening ceremony, Witold Bańka, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and Béatrice Bourgeois, President of the AFLD, emphasised the key role of anti-doping education in maintaining the integrity of sport and promoting fair play. "Education is essential to reduce the risk of doping. Lack of awareness can lead to deliberate violations of anti-doping rules and sometimes have serious consequences for athletes' careers."

The second day of the conference, which included eleven sessions, focused on involving athletes in education initiatives, planning and coordinating education efforts and exploring issues such as values-based education, unintentional doping and promoting clean sport behaviours. The GEC agenda also included the review of the World Clean Sports Education Day and the enhancement of International Education Standards. This is the fourth time the GEC has been held, previously organised by Canada (2015), China (2018), and Australia (2022).