The NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, reached a new milestone in his legendary career on Saturday by becoming the first player to pass the 40,000-point plateau.





Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James received a rousing ovation from his home crowd after passing 40,000 points, cementing his place as the all-time leading scorer. The 39-year-old North American needed just 9 points in a game against reigning champions the Denver Nuggets. He reached the milestone midway through the game, driving to the basket in the second quarter, spinning around Michael Porter Jr. for a left-handed layup.

"Being the first player to do something in this league is great because you know the history and the excellence that has gone through the league," James said. "But the most important thing is always the most important thing, and that is winning. And I hated that it had to happen in a loss, especially to a team that plays extremely well," he said after the 124-114 defeat to Denver. "We played good basketball, but we couldn't close it out, so it was bittersweet, but I enjoyed every moment I was on the court," the star said.

LeBron James scores his 40,000th career point during the first half against Michael Porter Jr. at Crypto.com Arena on 2 March 2024 in Los Angeles. GETTY IMAGES





The 20,000 or so fans in the Crypto.com Arena, already on their feet in anticipation, paid tribute to the player who has led them for the past six seasons and will lead them to a 17th ring in 2020. "A lot of respect and loyalty to the Lakers fans for showing me that love," said the scorer who has won 4 rings with 3 different teams (in addition to the one with the Lakers, he won 2 with Miami in 2012 and 2013 and one with Cleveland in 2016).

King James reached this new milestone in his career just one year after becoming the league's all-time leading scorer. In February 2023, he surpassed the record of 38,387 points held by another Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "You have to play for a long time and be lucky with injuries and things like that," he insisted, never ceasing to amaze with his performance and physical condition in his twenty-first season in the league, in which he averaged 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists per night.

The moment King James created the 40,000 Club 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pEcNPOhIo9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 3, 2024





However, LeBron's night of glory could not go beyond his 26 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists in 37 minutes as he was outplayed by Denver. "I wish we had won," concluded the player who is also fourth in assists, eighth in steals and tenth in defensive rebounds. Of the 40,000 points, James scored 23,119 in 11 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-2010 and 2014-2018), 7,919 in four seasons with the Miami Heat (2010-2014) and 8,962 since joining the Lakers in 2018. The NBA calculates this mark using regular season statistics only.





Top ten scorers in NBA history:

LeBron James 40,017

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387

Karl Malone 36,928

Kobe Bryant 33,643

Michael Jordan 32,292

Dirk Nowitzki 31,560

Wilt Chamberlain 31,419

Shaquille O'Neal 28,596

Kevin Durant 28,372

Carmelo Anthony 28,289