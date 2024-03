Naia Laso and Danny Leon went on to win the Women's and Men's Skateboarding Finals respectively at WST Dubai Park 2024. The two Spaniards are tipped to not only make it to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but to shine there.

The stage-setting for the women’s final couldn’t have bee tee’d up any better: all 8 skaters made their first runs which also saw the first female 90+ score of the entire contest, with Japan’s Kokona Hiraki logging the first of two back-to-back 91 scores in her opener. Second runs took on a different complexion with five runs aborted by slams until first place qualifier Naia Laso fulfilled her destiny with the run of a lifetime which included no less than three 360 variations and a kickflip indy finisher which everybody knew was the likely winning run even before the 93 score came in.

What this meant was that all seven of her competitors had a clear shot at taking her off pole position but given only Kokona Hiraki had posted a 90+ score hitherto it seemed like only she might, and when she uncharacteristically bailed on one of her opening tricks, Spanish victory was a foregone conclusion. A shy but mightily impressive star is born. "I'm super happy," a surprised Laso told Olympics.com after her win. "I was super nervous and just wanted to do the round - I would have been already happy with that." She added: "I still can not believe it."













For the Men’s division it would prove to be an Spanish repeat as Danny Leon won outright in his first WST final with his first run and only the second run of the contest itself which scored the only 90+ score in his division. In second came the flawless Gavin Bottger who made all three of his runs perfectly and as such being the only skater in either final to do so while in third came Rune Glifberg’s 16-year-old Danish protege Viktor Solmunde who was the fastest skateboarder in the park by far.

"It's my first victory [in the WST] and it's my first final too. I feel incredible. Right now I'm over the moon," he beamed. "I still don't believe what's happening or what's just happened. And I think it will take me days and weeks to assimilate it. But I'm super happy. There are no words to describe this."









As anticipated, Leon was also pleased for his compatriot and teammate Laso, whom he said he had been trying to convince of her talent. "I believed in Naia a lot, I knew she was going to win. She has the level. She didn't believe it, but I've been watching her skate for a long time, how she evolves, how she learns, how you tell her a trick and she does it in less than ten tries... And I knew she could be at the top. We told her, she didn't believe us, but she is undoubtedly a champion."

From now on, the top 44 ranked skaters, with a maximum of 6 per country, will have the opportunity to compete in the Olympic Qualification Finals. These will be held in two locations: Shanghai (16-19 May) and Budapest (20-23 June). World Skate will announce the final qualifiers and update the Olympic qualification rankings shortly.

A total of 44 skaters will compete in each event at the Paris Olympics. 22 will compete in the men's park and 22 in the women's park, with a maximum of three athletes per country. Two of these twenty-two places will be reserved - one for the host country and the other for the Universality Park.