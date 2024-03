Legends of Football will honour England's most capped women's player, Fara Williams MBE and Manchester United's record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney with the prestigious award at a star-studded event at London's Grosvenor House on 7th October 2024 in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins.

The two-time FA Women's Super League winner and five-time Premier League winner will be officially unveiled at the event next autumn, joining a prestigious list of recipients that includes Pelé, David Beckham, Arsène Wenger and most recently, Chelsea FC Women's manager, Emma Hayes and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, as reported by "Legends of Football". On the announcement of her award, Fara Williams said: "I am absolutely delighted to receive the 2024 Legends of Football award. This recognition means a lot to me, and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey.

"I am delighted to be part of a brilliant evening of football and music in support of Nordoff and Robbins, who play a hugely important role in improving the lives of people across society through music. Music therapy is such a powerful way for people to communicate and express themselves, and I hope the money raised by the event can continue to support their incredible work," she added.

On accepting the award, Wayne Rooney commented: "I am delighted to announce that I will receive the 2024 Legends of Football award. It has been previously given to some of the biggest names in the game, so to be recognised alongside them all means a lot."

"Throughout my life and career, music has always been a huge influence and inspiration for me, and to see how Nordoff and Robbins use music to help people connect and communicate is truly special. I'm really looking forward to joining Fara for a great night of football, music and fundraising at Grosvenor House on 7 October," he explained.

Fara Williams, playing for Reading against Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021. GETTY IMAGES

Described by Sir Alex Ferguson as "the best night in the football social calendar", the Legends of Football is an annual Premier League-backed charity event in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins. The event has raised a staggering £8.5 million to date since 1997 when John Charles CBE was the first recipient.

Geoff Shreeves, Chairman of Legends of Football, stressed: "We are delighted to honour two teenage prodigies who have gone on to have amazing club and international careers, Fara Williams and Wayne Rooney, both of whom are incredibly deserving of the 2024 Legends of Football award."

"Fara Williams' extraordinary career has seen her win a staggering 177 England caps, represent the Lionesses at seven major tournaments and play for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games. What makes her story even more extraordinary is that she was homeless for five years at the age of 17 and still managed to play elite level football," he added.

"As one of England's and Manchester United's greatest players, Wayne's career is legendary. From bursting onto the scene at Everton as a 16-year-old to collecting every possible winner's medal at Old Trafford and overtaking the great Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club's all-time leading scorer. He is without doubt one of the greatest players of the modern era and a footballing legend," Shreeves pointed out.

Fara Williams burst onto the scene in the 2000-01 season, scoring 30 goals for Chelsea at the age of 16. The following year, Williams signed for Charlton Athletic where she won the club's Player of the Year and FA Women's Young Player of the Year awards in her debut season. In 2004, she moved to Everton where she spent eight years and earned the nickname 'Queen Fara'.

Wayne Rooney is a legend of English football. GETTY IMAGES

She won the League Cup and FA Cup with Everton before moving to Liverpool in 2012, where she won the Women's Super League title in 2013 and 2014. In 2016, Williams won the FA Cup with Arsenal and was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Between 2001 and 2019, Fara Williams made an astonishing 172 appearances for England, representing her country more times than anyone else. Williams played in seven major tournaments, captained England to the final of Euro 2019 and was part of the team that finished third at the 2015 World Cup.

Wayne Rooney made his professional debut for boyhood club Everton at the age of 16, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, before moving to Manchester United two years later. He helped lead United to their first Premier League title in 2006-07 and played a key role in the club's Premier League and Champions League double the following season. This was followed by the club's first FIFA Club World Cup, where Rooney scored the only goal in United's 1-0 victory in the final.

In 2010, Rooney was named both the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, before winning his fifth and final Premier League title in 2013. In January 2017, Rooney scored his 250th goal for United, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club's all-time leading scorer before returning to Everton six months later having won 16 trophies during his 13-year United career.

Rooney made his England debut at the age of 17, becoming both the youngest player and the youngest goalscorer in England's history, and went on to play in six major tournaments, including a starring role at Euro 2004. In 2014, Rooney was named England captain and a year later scored his 50th international goal, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record. Rooney retired from England duty in 2017 with a total of 53 goals in 119 international appearances.

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff and Robbins, said: "We are incredibly excited to be honouring the remarkable careers of Fara Williams and Wayne Rooney at this year's Legends of Football event. Music and football are inextricably linked, and Legends of Football is one of the best nights of the year when the two worlds come together for a night of fun and fundraising."

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff and Robbins.

"On behalf of Nordoff and Robbins, I'd like to thank Fara, Wayne and everyone involved in the event for their hard work and dedication - every penny raised will go directly towards our music therapy service, helping us to create space for people to express themselves and connect with others through the power of music," she added.

Legends of Football will honour Fara Williams and Wayne Rooney at a star-studded event on 7th October 2024 at Grosvenor House, London. Legends of Football has raised £8.5 million for music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins. The event has enjoyed 20 years of celebrating the achievements and careers of some of the greatest footballers and managers in the beautiful game. Packages can be purchased here.

Since 1996, legends such as John Charles, Sir Stanley Matthews, Brian Clough, Sir Bobby Robson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Kenny Dalglish, Alan Shearer and Eric Cantona, to name but a few, have received this prestigious award. In recent years, the dinner has also paid tribute to Jose Mourinho, Ryan Giggs and the man widely regarded as the greatest player of all time - Pele.

Global football icon David Beckham was the recipient of the 20th anniversary award. In 2016, Legends of Football celebrated 25 seasons of the Premier League and honoured a special group of players who have scored 100 Premier League goals. In 2017, we celebrated the achievements of Liverpool and England hero Steven Gerrard and in 2018, Chelsea manager and legend Frank Lampard. In 2019, Arsène Wenger received the award after a trophy-laden career as Arsenal manager.

Gareth Southgate and Ellen White will both be inducted in 2022 and last year, Chelsea FC Women's manager, Emma Hayes and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright were recognised for their amazing careers and contributions to the game.



