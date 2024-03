In the latest move to consolidate the UAE's and Abu Dhabi's leadership on the continental and global jiu-jitsu map, Abu Dhabi will host the eighth edition of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from 1-8 May, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced.

The championships, organised by the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU) and hosted by the UAEJJF, will include youth (under 16 and 18) competitions for the first time this year. The adult competitions will take place from 1-5 May, followed by the Asian Youth Championships from 5-8 May.

"We are delighted to be hosting the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship for the second time in less than four years," said Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations.

"Abu Dhabi has hosted major global and continental jiu-jitsu championships and has become a model for event organisation and hosting over the past decade. It has gained the confidence of all continental federations and the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation as Abu Dhabi is a source of inspiration in promoting and developing jiu-jitsu and creating champions."

"The UAE and Abu Dhabi are major hubs for international jiu-jitsu, serving as a destination for discovering talent, honing champions, and attracting the most prominent international stars. This is made possible by the unwavering support of the UAE's visionary leadership, which has been the cornerstone of the great strides the country has made in the field of sports, especially jiu-jitsu.

Al Shamsi explained that the positive aspects of hosting the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship are not limited to the sports sector only but also have a significant impact on stimulating tourism and attracting fans from various Asian countries to stand behind and support their national teams.