Tokyo 2020 champion Maksim Khramtsov (AIN), runner-up Tatiana Minina (AIN), bronze medallist Avishag Semberg (Israel) and Rio 2016 bronze medallist Kimia Alizadeh (Refugee Team) didn't qualify for Paris 2024 directly through the rankings. However, they successfully competed in the European Taekwondo Qualification Tournament on 9 March and can now prepare for another Olympic journey.

Khramtsov, who was excluded from the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships, went into the qualifier as the favourite and confidently progressed to the final of the men's -80 kg category to book his ticket to Paris. In the semi-final he defeated the 74 kg world runner-up Stefan Takov of Serbia. Edi Hrnic of Denmark defeated Farzad Mansouri of the Refugee Team in the semi-final to claim the other Olympic berth in the -80 kg category. Alizadeh and Minina competed in the women's -57 kg category. They were seeded in different parts of the bracket and managed to win all their bouts to reach the final. Abishag Semberg and Italy's Ilenia Matonti won Olympic licences in the women's -49 kg category.

The last two licences of day 1 of the qualifiers went to Patrik Divkovic (Slovenia) and Richard Andre Ordemann (Norway).

Day 2 of the tournament will see the final 4 weight categories in action.