Volleyball's world governing body has topped the Sport on Social League Table for Olympic Federations for the second year running, according to analysis by Redtorch.

Analysis by Redtorch, an independent research, content and creative agency working to make sport more relevant, has revealed the ranking of International Olympic Federations based on their social media performance in 2023.

The company has published the eighth edition of its annual SportOnSocial ranking. The report shows a 125% increase since 2023, the highest in the history of the SportOnSocial League table. International federations have doubled their commitments to 4.4 billion. The 2024 SportOnSocial League Table ranks the 42 Olympic Summer and Winter International Federations (IFs) by measuring their social media performance over the past 12 months.

The FIVB tops the SportOnSocial League table for the second year in a row with strong social media engagement across all platforms, including being the number one IF on X/Twitter and YouTube. The FIVB accumulated more YouTube views than any other IF in the rankings.

Overall, the Olympic IFs doubled their social engagement to 4.4 billion, a +125% increase since the 2023 report and the largest increase in the history of the Sport-On-Social ranking.





FLEXIN 💪🏻 COZ WE ARE #1 AGAIN!



A big thank you ☺️ to all of you for making us #1 for the second consecutive year.#Volleyball & #BeachVolleyball fans are truly the best 🫶🏻.



Thank you @REDTORCHltd!https://t.co/fqWDiLOl08 — Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) March 12, 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is the highest ranked new entrant in 11th place, following cricket's confirmation as one of the five new sports to join the Olympic programme at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, although within the top ten the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has dropped 5 places.

The International Handball Federation (IHF) is the biggest mover in the SportOnSocial League table, climbing seven places to 23rd. The IHF's social success can be attributed in part to the launch of a new TikTok channel, which has seen impressive video views and engagement.

According to the report, the hosting of a greater number of international sporting events in the summer and autumn has played a significant role in increasing social media engagement during this time of year compared to other periods.

In terms of platforms, sports fans used social platforms such as X/Twitter and Facebook as their news source for match/tournament results.

Recently, TikTok has seen a significant growth, with a 36% increase in engagement compared to last year. TikTok has also seen much more engagement outside of IF events, as it has become a key platform for telling compelling stories outside of events, such as athlete lifestyle features, behind-the-scenes and archive footage.

Chris Argyle-Robinson, director of research and strategy at Redtorch, said: "With 5 billion people now on social media, the competition for attention is fierce."

Commenting on the ranking, FIVB President Dr Ary S. Graça F° said: "We are delighted to top the #SportOnSocial ranking for the second year in a row! This is a great testament to our strong social media strategy based on providing innovative content to our global audience. We are extremely proud to have built such a passionate digital community around our sport, connecting with fans and followers from all over the globe and providing unique and authentic content through volleyball."

Finn Taylor, CEO of Volleyball World, added: "We are thrilled to once again be named the number one international federation in the #SportOnSocial League table. At Volleyball World, we are committed to harnessing the power of social media to unite fans, inspire athletes and take volleyball to new heights. This recognition reaffirms our belief that social media is a powerful tool and we look forward to continuing to entertain and inspire volleyball fans around the world."

Top 10 ranking:

1 World Volleyball (FIVB).

2 World Athletics.

3 International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

4 World Rugby.

5 World Aquatics.

6 International Association Football Federation (FIFA).

7 United World Wrestling (UWW).

8 International Cycling Union (UCI).

9 World Table Tennis (WTT).

10 Badminton World Federation (BWF).