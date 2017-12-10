Kate Jones will remain as the Commonwealth Games Minister following Labor’s victory in the Queensland election.

Labor achieved a majority in the Queensland Parliament, securing 48 of the 93 seats available.

The result saw Annastacia Palaszczuk become the first woman to form a Government from opposition and then achieve re-election.

The Liberal National Party secured 39 seats, leading to leader Tim Nicholls stepping down from his role.

Three seats went to Katter’s Australia Party, one to One Nation and one to the Greens, while an independent was also elected.

Palaszczuk has announced she will lead a four-member economic team of senior Ministers in State Cabinet to drive job growth across Queensland.

It will include Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, who has been appointed Treasurer and Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships, while Cameron Dick will be appointed Minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning and Minister for Manufacturing.

Jones was confirmed as the Minister for Innovation, Minister for Tourism Industry Development and Minister for the Commonwealth Games, while she will also have responsibility for international education.

Prior to the election, Jones served as the Minister for Education, Tourism, Major Events and Small Business, as well as the Commonwealth Games Minister.

Proud to introduce my economic team to drive growth across QLD - @jackietrad - Treasurer @camerondickqld - Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Planning & Minister for Manufacturing @katejonesqld - Minister for Innovation & Tourism Industry Development & Comm Games pic.twitter.com/gxiSX4JCuA — AnnastaciaPalaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) December 10, 2017

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie had expressed his desire for Jones to continue as Commonwealth Games Minister at the Commonwealth Games Federation Coordination Commission press conference two days ago.

He also praised the support of Shadow Minister John-Paul Langbroek, who has announced he will seek to become the next Liberal National Party leader in Queensland.

"From our point of view, we are delighted the election is over," Beattie said.

"I have made it clear to Kate Jones we want her to continue as Minister, because she has been a fantastic Minister.

"We know John-Paul Langbroek has been a great supporter of the Games and we want to see that continue, whether he goes on to better things.

"We would like to see the bi-partisanship continue as that has been a strength over recent years."

Jones had criticised the use of the Gold Coast 2018 mascot Borobi in campaign material in the build-up to the election.

LNP's Rob Molhoek was ordered to remove a sign featuring the mascot, while Jones also complained their campaign director Lincoln Folo had used the mascot's image without approval on flyers which were distributed around her constituency of Coopers.

Jones initially served as Commonwealth Games Minister in 2015, before being replaced by Stirling Hinchcliffe in a reshuffle.

She was reappointed to the position by Palaszczuk in February.