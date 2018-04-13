By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 11 hours ago: Day nine of competition begins
- 10 hours ago: CGF confirm 11 missing at Gold Coast
- 10 hours ago: Two Indian athletes thrown out of Gold Coast 2018 for breach of no-needle policy
- 9 hours ago: Evripidou wins hoop final to secure third gold of Gold Coast 2018
- 9 hours ago: Evripidou clinches her fourth gold by winning ball final
- 9 hours ago: Birmingham 2022 to announce full sport programme later this year
- 9 hours ago: Malaysia edge South Africa to women's pairs gold
- 8 hours ago: Crane flies to take clubs gold medal for Canada
- 8 hours ago: Gold and silver for India as shooting success continues
- 8 hours ago: Daley and Goodfellow clinch men's 10m synchronised platform title
- 8 hours ago: Queensland Police confirm five arrests over protests in Broadbeach
- 8 hours ago: Malaysia win gold and bronze as rhythmic gymnastics concludes
- 6 hours ago: Anish adds to Indian haul with 25m rapid fire pistol gold
- 5 hours ago: Marshall becomes most successful Scot at Commonwealth Games with fifth lawn bowls gold
- 5 hours ago: Indian officials state weightlifter cleared of breach of no needle policy
- 4 hours ago: Scanlan takes home gold in women's trap with Commonwealth Games record
- 3 hours ago: India's Bajrang claims men's 65kg freestyle wrestling gold as Wales' Charig has to settle for silver
- 2 hours ago: Adekuoroye makes Nigerian wrestling history with women's 57kg freestyle triumph
- 2 hours ago: Nigeria win second women's freestyle wrestling gold medal of the day with Oborududu sealing 68kg success
- 2 hours ago: South Africa's Erasmus seals victory in men's 97kg freestyle wrestling
- 1 hour ago: Australia's Wilson claims men's singles lawn bowls gold
- 1 hour ago: Kipruto leads Kenyan clean sweep in 3,000m steeplechase
- 1 hour ago: Nigerian Galadima wins T47 100m
- 59 minutes ago: Daley wants more Commonwealth nations to decriminalise homosexuality
- 47 minutes ago: Scotland's Reid rules women's one metre springboard final
- 37 minutes ago: Johnson-Thompson holds-on over 800m to win heptathlon gold
- 25 minutes ago: Feng and Yu defend women's doubles title with comfortable win over India
- 9 minutes ago: Semenya completes 800 and 1,500m double with Games record
