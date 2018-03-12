Queensland is set to a enjoy a multi-million dollar windfall thanks to countries and territories setting-up training camps in the region before next month's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, it has been claimed.

Several teams have already arrived in Australia to begin preparing for Gold Coast 2018, due to take place between April 4 and 15.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed the influx of athletes and team officials would be a vital boost to businesses in struggling regional towns like Toowoomba, Warwick and the Sunshine Coast and could be worth as much as AUD$50 million (£28 million/$39 million/€32 million) to local communities.

"This will generate even more enthusiasm for the Games and will help encourage our local junior athletes in the lead-up to the largest event in Queensland’s history," Palaszczuk told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"It’s also a big shot in the arm for local businesses who will cater for hundreds and hundreds of athletes and officials over the next month."

England are the biggest team to establish a pre-Games training camp in Australia.

They will have more 500 athletes and officials staying in Brisbane, where they will use the Somerville House swimming pool and Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre to prepare for Gold Coast 2018.

Other teams such as Scotland will train on the Sunshine Coast, using facilities such as the Clippers basketball stadium, Nambour Weightlifting Club and Mooloolaba beach for beach volleyball training.

England's athletes will be using the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in Brisbane to prepare for the Commonwealth Games and its swimmers will be training at the Somerville House swimming pool ©Facebook

A team from Cameroon will be based in Toowoomba, where they will use local gyms and facilities.

India, Nigeria and Northern Ireland will be among teams training at at Somerset College and the Sports Super Centre in Runaway Bay.

It is not just foreign teams who will be using Queensland's facilities to get ready for the Games.

Australai's women’s rugby sevens team, crowned the first-ever Olympic champions at Rio 2016, will be based on the Sunshine Coast as they prepare to defend their title they won at Glasgow four years ago.

"This is a chance for towns across the state to play a part in hosting the Commonwealth Games, the biggest event in Queensland for generations," Queensland's Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"It’s a huge vote of confidence in our venues and a testament to the hard work we’ve been doing to attract teams to our state in the lead-up to the Games.

"We will rub shoulders with some of the most recognisable athletes in the world.

"The Games is set to generate AUD$4 billion (£2.25 billion/$3 billion/€2.5 billion) for our economy and we want to see local businesses put their best foot forward to capitalise on this great opportunity."