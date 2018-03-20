England's Nick Matthew and Laura Massaro have had their ambitions for squash gold at next month's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast strengthened after they were named top seeds in the men's and women's individual events.

Matthew is bidding for a third successive Commonwealth individual squash title in his final season as a professional.

The 37-year-old former world number one from Sheffield reached the semi-finals in his first appearance at the Games in 2006 in Melbourne, before striking gold in 2010 and 2014 in Delhi and Glasgow respectively.

"The Commonwealth Games has been a key landmark in my career as a whole and also in this final season," said Matthew, a triple world champion.

"It's something I earmarked to prepare and peak for a long way out and I am getting more and more excited the closer it's getting.

"Winning gold in both Delhi and especially Glasgow, with the circumstances of my hampered preparation for knee surgery, are right up there with the highlights of my career.

"I'm hoping my preparation is a lot less stressful this time and I go in to Gold Coast with the very best possibilities of winning gold."

Laura Massaro of England, pictured after winning the finals of the PSA Dubai World Series Finals 2017, is top seed in the women's singles at next month's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast ©Getty Images

Massaro, also a former world number one and world champion, is making her third appearance at the Games, due to open on April 4 and finish on April 15.

The 34-year-old from Preston reached the quarter-finals in 2010 and took silver in 2014 - on both occasions losing out to Malaysia's multiple world champion Nicol David.

"I have three silver medals from previous Games and obviously adding gold to that collection would mean a great deal," Massaro said.

"However, I'm training as well as I can in the lead up and competition is fierce this year so I want to go to the Games and do everything I can to achieve the best position I can."

David is the only player celebrating a sixth singles appearance at the Games after making her debut on home soil in 1998 as a 15-year-old in Kuala Lumpur.

Now 34 and seeded three at Gold Coast 2018, David is also targeting a record third successive gold medal.

"It is truly a great honour to represent my country and to still be able to participate in the Commonwealth Games as it is the highest level multi-sport Games for squash's participation," said David, who topped the world rankings for a record 109 months unbroken from August 2006.

New Zealand appear to represent England's biggest double gold threat through second seeds Paul Coll and Joelle King, ranked 11th and seventh, respectively, in the world.

Players from 28 nations will be competing in the two singles competitions.