Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie has urged the public to "get off the M1" and use public transport during the Commonwealth Games next month.

Beattie made the assertion at the final Gold Coast 2018 Board meeting before the Games are due to begin in 15 days' time in the Australian city.

Transport is considered as the key challenge in the build-up.

The M1, connecting Brisbane and the Gold Coast, is a particular problem because it is often gridlocked even in times of normal traffic.

Beattie recently admitted the M1 was "a pig" and "a pain in the bum" but remained confident it would not affect the success of Gold Coast 2018.

He repeated his plea for people to use public transport in a bid to reduce congestion on the roads.

"We encourage people to get off the M1 and use public transport," he said.

"Public transport is included in the price of your tickets.

"Trains and light rail will run 24 hours for the first time."

The "Get Set for the Games" initiative, launched by the Department of Transport and Main Roads in conjunction with Gold Coast 2018 and the City of Gold Coast, also calls on residents to consider alternative methods of transport during the Games.

Beattie and Mark Peters, chief executive of Gold Coast 2018, visited a stand run as part of the initiative which will provide advice to the public for the Games, due to take place between April 4 and 15.

At the ‘Get Set for the Games’ shop at the Pines Shopping Centre with the wonderful local staff. Spent time talking to locals about the Games. Thank you Currumbin for your enthusiasm #gc2018 pic.twitter.com/n7rVpoao29 — Peter Beattie (@SmartState1) March 20, 2018

Last year, Gold Coast 2018 unveiled a transport operations plan for the Games.

The plan provides residents and businesses with information about changes to public transport services and road networks during the time of the event.

Organisers claim the three main areas of interest were spectator access to venues, the reliability of the M1 and changes to local area road networks during the Games.

Athletes and team officials will have access to dedicated bus and coach services and there will be no spectator parking at events.

It is hoped fans will instead use public transport to attend competitions at the Games, with all ticket holders and accredited officials benefiting from free transport on the day of their event.

Extra trains, buses and light rail services are due to be scheduled to meet the increased demands.

Several nations have already begun arriving for the Games, with others holding training camps across Australia to acclimatise to the conditions.

Athletes from England and Jamaica are among those to have already touched down on Australian soil, with more set to travel out shortly as the countdown continues.

Beattie also admitted organisers had an issue with uniforms for volunteers, with one telling the Courier Mail she had received oversized clothing.

"We've had to do some adjustments and frankly at the end of it we'll resolve all that, there won't be a problem," Beattie told the newspaper.