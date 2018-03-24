Fiji have named their final rugby sevens squads for Gold Coast 2018 as the men's team seek a successful return to the Commonwealth Games after missing out on the previous two events.

The men's squad has been cut from the provisional list of 45 to 12, while the Fiji Rugby Union has also confirmed the women's team.

Jasa Veremalua, Semi Tani Kunabuli and Seremaia Tuwai are among the players who won a historic gold medal in the sport at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero who keep their place in the Gold Coast side.

They are joined by Mesulame Kunavula, Kalione Nasoko, Josua Vakurinabili, Paula Dranisinukula, Vatemo Ravouvou, Amenoni Nasilasila, Eroni Sau, Alasio Naduva, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and reserve Samisoni Nasagavesi.

The team will be hoping to build on their Rio 2016 triumph as they prepare to compete at the Games for the first time since Melbourne 2006.

Fiji have never claimed Commonwealth Games gold but won bronze at Melbourne 2006, which proved their most recent participation in the rugby sevens tournament.

The Pacific nation did not take part at Delhi 2010 due to the country’s membership of the Commonwealth being suspended because of a military coup.

Their suspension was lifted in time to compete at Glasgow 2014, but too late for their rugby sevens team to participate.

Fiji will take on Wales, Uganda and Sri Lanka in Pool D of the men's tournament.

Ana Roqica is among two Rio 2016 Olympians named on the women's team ©Getty Images

"Competition for places in the team was intense as the players fought hard to prove their worth for a spot," said Fiji sevens head coach Gareth Baber.

"In order to achieve our goal which is to win the gold medal, I have had to select the best players to represent Fiji.

"We expect competition to be tough at the Commonwealth Games and will ensure that we leave no stones unturned in our preparation to ensure that the boys are physically, mentally and spiritually ready for whatever challenge is thrown at us."

The women's team also features Rio 2016 Olympians as Ana Roqica and Litia Naiqato have both made the final squad.

Rusila Nagasau, Vasiti Solikoviti, Miriama Naiobasali, Timaima Ravisa, Viniana Riwai, Pricilla Siata, Lavena Cavuru, Lavenia Tinai, Ana Naimasi and Mereula Torooti have also been named, with Elenoa Naimata acting as the reserve 13th squad member.

Fiji have been drawn alongside Australia, England and Wales in Pool B of the eight-team women's event, the first to be staged at a Commonwealth Games.