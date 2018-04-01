Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters admitted they expect political demonstrations from First Nation activists during Gold Coast 2018.

A giant Aboriginal flag at Kangaroo Point in Brisbane is part of the demonstration against what protesters are calling "Stolen Wealth Games".

"There will be indigenous protests ,the Yugambeh elders know that, they’ve already had discussions with those groups, because there needs to be respect that this is Yugambeh Land," Peters said.

"We want discussions we won’t hide anything.

"There will be other groups as well because this is a stage where people can be heard and that’s what happens around major events."

The last time the Commonwealth Games took place in Queensland, at Brisbane in 1982, hard-line state Premier Joh Bjelke Petersen ordered a crackdown on a protest camp.

Among the many arrested was Ann Stephen, daughter of the Australian Governor General at the time.

"There has been a lot changed since 1982, including the Government," Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie, who served nine years as Queensland State Premier from 1998, said.

"In terms of 1982 and now, the difference is very simple,peoples rights are being respected in a way they weren’t in 1982.

"We have all grown up a lot.

"We value our indigenous population.

"The Yugambeh and indigenous people have had serious disadvantage for over 200 years.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that they are empowered and the Commonwealth Games is vehicle to do that empowerment.’

‘"We accept that people have the right to protest, this is a democracy.

"When they do or if they do , they work with the police so that there is no endangerment to athletes or spectators.

"We try and make sure that people are safe."

A Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) established by Gold Coast 2018 has been part of the preparations to encourage indigenous involvement in these Games.

"No other country in the world has the ancient culture that we have. The oldest culture in the world. We are very proud of it and we are very proud of our partnership with the Yugambeh people," Beattie said.

"They offer something unique to the world.

"This is somewhere where tourism is really important and as someone who spent a lot of time in Government and supporting tourism,

"I know one thing, First Nation and indigenous peoples add a whole cultural tourism component.’"

Gold Coast 2018 claim some AUD$2 millio has been invested in contracts with indigenous companies.

Gold Coast 2018 claim they have tried to involve the indigenous population as much as possible in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games, including in the Queen's Baton Relay ©Gold Coast 2018

"We’ve encouraged countries in partnership with us to employ indigenous people," Beattie said.

"Our plan has got meat and meaning to it. This is a real partnership.

"You’ll see an indigenous component in the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday night.

"We’ve not hidden that and we are very proud of it."

There will be an acknowledgement of the Yugambeh people in the speeches given by Beattie and Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin.

There will be more than one bearer of the Queen's Baton before it is given to Prince Charles to read the traditional message from the Queen but organisers have not yet revealed if there will be an indigenous Baton bearer and no clues were given at the first full ceremony rehearsal last night.

When the Relay began in March 2017 the only individual to speak at Buckingham Palace was Yugambeh elder Ted Williams who greeted the Commonwealth before the message was taken by Australian cycling champion Anna Meares.

"The symbolism of that was really important," Beattie said.

"It was about bringing people together.

"Not for one minute have we tried to hide the disadvantage, what we have tried to do is treat them with respect which is what they are entitled to."