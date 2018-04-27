The Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (MWF) has confirmed that one of its athletes failed a doping test conducted prior to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) said earlier this week that it is still waiting for official notice of a national athlete, who won a bronze medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, violating anti-doping rules.

Although the name of the athlete or the sport involved has not been announced, Malaysia’s Chef de Mission for Gold Coast 2018, Huang Ying How, confirmed that an athlete has failed a test.

If it is a bronze medal-winning weightlifter, the only athlete that fits the description on both counts is Muhamad Fazrul Azrie Mohdad, the third-place finisher in the men’s 85 kilograms category.

This has not been confirmed, however.

Ying How was reported as saying by The Star Online that "the athlete was tested before leaving for Gold Coast but the result only came out towards the end of the Games".

But he added that it is not up to him to reveal which sport is involved and that the OCM should be releasing a statement soon.

OCM secretary general Low Beng Choo said the body was only told unofficially that a national athlete had failed for using a banned substance following a test by the Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas).

According to the Daily Express, the MWF’s acting secretary Abu Hanapah Ismail said the athlete has tested positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol and has asked for his B-sample to be tested.

He added that if the B-sample also tests positive, the MWF will officially write to the OCM, the International Weightlifting Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation to inform them of the matter before further action is taken.

A decision on the B-sample is expected to be made known in about two weeks’ time.

Malaysia won 24 medals at Gold Coast 2018, comprising seven golds, five silvers and 12 bronzes ©Getty Images

"I am very disappointed with what has happened," Ismail told the Daily Express.

"We gave good cooperation to Adamas, especially for the 'Podium Programme' and 'We are Champions' athletes to avoid this kind of incident.

"We also asked Adamas to conduct tests at all the recent national level championships.

"At three recent national championships, no athletes were involved.

"There was only one case at the international level and Malaysia Games.

"We can't reveal the name of the athlete until we receive the B-sample result."

Ismail was reported as saying by According the New Straits Times that the athlete has been provisionally suspended from all sporting activities with immediate effect and faces a maximum suspension of up to four years if found guilty.

He did so after a meeting with Adamas director Datuk Ramlan Abdul Aziz.

The country placed 12th in the medal standings.

It meant they failed to meet their target of a top-10 finish.