Unseeded Tommy Sugiarto kept home hopes alive in the men's singles as he powered into the last eight of the Badminton World Federation Indonesia Open.

The local favourite knocked out sixth seed Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in three at Jakarta's Istora Gelora Bung Karno - 21-13, 14-21, 21-18.

A home player has not won the men's title at the World Tour Super 1000 event since Simon Santoso did so in 2012.

Other players to win their second round ties today included Denmark's number one seed and reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen, who knocked out India's Sameer Verma 21-15, 21-14.

China's third seed Shi Yuqi also reached the last eight thanks to a 21-14, 21-17 win over Japan's Kazumasa Sakai.

Lee Chong Wei, who won his home Malaysia Open last week, also progressed.

Akane Yamaguchi won against Japanese compatriot and world champion Nozomi Okuhara ©Getty Images

The seventh seed, a triple Olympic silver medallist and triple World Championship silver medallist, ousted Denmark's Anders Antonsen 21-12, 21-15.

In the women's draw, world number one and top seed Tai Tzu-ying continued her progression.

The Malaysia winner is on course for another big title as she defeated Denmark's Line Kjærsfeldt 21-15, 21-8 to reach the last eight.

Japan's second seed Akane Yamaguchi won a titanic tussle against compatriot and reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara, who is unseeded.

The match went Yamaguchi's way 21-9, 14-21, 24-22.

India's Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu beat another Japansese player in Aya Ohori as the third seed won 21-17, 21-14.

The tournament continues tomorrow.