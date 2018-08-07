By Duncan Mackay and Mike Rowbottom in Berlin, and Daniel Etchells, Michael Pavitt and James Diamond in Glasgow
Berlin and Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 12 hours ago: Medals on offer in six sports in Berlin and Glasgow
- 11 hours ago: 50km race walks to be first medals of European Athletics Championships awarded
- 11 hours ago: Russia win yet another artistic swimming gold medal with duet free routine triumph
- 11 hours ago: World decathlon champion blows gold medal chance after three fouls in long jump
- 10 hours ago: Russia in seventh heaven as domination of artistic swimming continues
- 10 hours ago: Neff storms to women's mountain bike title success
- 9 hours ago: Ukraine win first gold medal of European Athletics Championships
- 9 hours ago: The European Championship and European Games double
- 9 hours ago: Portugal wins first women's gold medal at European Athletics Championships
- 8 hours ago: Britain's Walls wins men's elimination race title
- 7 hours ago: Denmark crowned women's madison champions
- 7 hours ago: Russia claim gold again in final artistic swimming event
- 7 hours ago: Gros holds off world champion to win women's keirin title
- 7 hours ago: Gold for Britain in women's 10m synchronised diving
- 6 hours ago: Botticher triumphs in men's keirin to win final track cycling gold
- 6 hours ago: Netherlands top track cycling medals table ahead of Britain
- 5 hours ago: Laugher wins gold for Britain in 1m springboard
- 5 hours ago: Forster triumphs in men's mountain bike competition
- 4 hours ago: Quadrella clinches second Glasgow gold with 1500m victory
- 4 hours ago: Govorov holds off Proud for 50m butterfly gold
- 4 hours ago: Fesikova triumphs in women's 100m backstroke final
- 3 hours ago: Efimova doubles gold medal tally with women’s 200m breaststroke triumph
- 3 hours ago: Duncan Scott takes 200m freestyle gold
- 3 hours ago: Evening programme at European Athletics Championships start to set
- 3 hours ago: Gold for Great Britain in women's 4x200m freestyle
- 2 hours ago: Poles 1-2 in men's hammer at European Athletics Championships
- 1 hour ago: Amdouni sprints past field to win 10,000m gold medal
- 51 minutes ago: Asher-Smith becomes first British woman to European Championships 100m for 56 years
- 39 minutes ago: Storl beaten as Poland celebrate second gold-silver medal double of night
- 33 minutes ago: Hughes completes British sprint double with victory in men's 100m
- 23 minutes ago: Vicaut pulled out of 100m final after suffering hamstring injury following semi-final
- 10 minutes ago: Competition concludes on day six of European Championships
