By Duncan Mackay and Mike Rowbottom in Berlin, and Daniel Etchells and Michael Pavitt in Glasgow
Berlin and Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Final day of competition
Timeline
- 17 hours ago: Final day of competition begins
- 15 hours ago: Belarus' Mazuronak comes out on top in women's marathon
- 15 hours ago: Belgium's Naert wins men's marathon in Championship record time
- 13 hours ago: Italian duo claim women's synchronised 3m springboard title as home favourites fall at last hurdle
- 12 hours ago: Rasovszky secures second gold with men's 25km open water victory
- 12 hours ago: Sagan abandons men's road race
- 11 hours ago: Bridi wins 25km open water title by 0.1 second after over five hours of racing
- 11 hours ago: Cunningham crowned men's floor champion with fine display
- 11 hours ago: Russia's Bondar cruises to men's 10m platform triumph
- 10 hours ago: McClenaghan claims pommel horse gold while Whitlock falters
- 10 hours ago: Trentin triumphs from cyclo-cross stars in men's road race
- 9 hours ago: Petrounias secures fourth consecutive European rings crown
- 9 hours ago: Dalaloyan clinches men's vault title
- 8 hours ago: Dalaloyan triumphs in parallel bars to earn second individual gold
- 8 hours ago: Spain beat Iceland to gold medal in men's team golf event
- 8 hours ago: Sweden win dramatic play-off to claim women's team golf title
- 8 hours ago: Hegi clinches horizontal bar title as final gold in Glasgow claimed
- 8 hours ago: Competition in Glasgow draws to a close with final night of athletics to come in Berlin
- 7 hours ago: Muir wins European 1500m gold
- 6 hours ago: Hassan golden, McColgan silver in 5,000m as Israeli gets her laps wrong
- 5 hours ago: Duplantis, 18, clears 6.05m for pole vault gold
- 5 hours ago: Evora turns back time for triple jump gold
- 5 hours ago: Krause wins home gold in women's 3000m steeplechase
- 5 hours ago: Asher-Smith anchors Britain's 4x100m team to victory, completing her golden set
- 5 hours ago: Fourth European women's hammer title for Wlodarczyk in Championship record
- 5 hours ago: Men's 4x100m relay win leaves Britain top of medal table
- 5 hours ago: Inaugural multi-sport European Championships conclude
- 5 hours ago: Britain finish top of the medal table at Berln 2018 European Athletics Championships
