by James Diamond at the Papp László SportArena in Budapest
Day two of medal action at the 2018 Wrestling World Championships
Timeline
- 9 hours ago: Day two of medal action begins at 2018 World Wrestling Championships
- 6 hours ago: Arena sound system broken?
- 5 hours ago: Quarter-final action begins
- 4 hours ago: Morning session ends
- 3 hours ago: Sound system fixed
- 3 hours ago: Assault rifles and bazookas in the fan zone?
- 2 hours ago: Evening session begins with men's 70kg freestyle semi-finals
- 1 hour ago: Day three medal action begins
- 1 hour ago: Russia's Uguev wins first gold of day three
- 31 minutes ago: Otoguro becomes Japan's youngest ever World Champion with 65kg gold
