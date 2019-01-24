The insurance firm Universal has been named as the title sponsor for the 2019 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Pan America Cup.

The news was jointly announced by the ITTF and the Puerto Rico Table Tennis Federation (FPRTM), making Universal the first title sponsor in the event's history.

The event will go ahead in Guaynabo City in Puerto Rico next month.

"For Puerto Rican table tennis, the Universal 2019 Pan America Cup represents a dream come true," the President of FPRTM Ivan Santos said.

"We will be putting on a professional, international event at a world-class venue in what will be a true celebration of the sport for our fans and players.

"This all represents a first for our sport in our country, and we're very excited."

Universal is one of the largest insurance groups in the Caribbean region and is based in Puerto Rico.

The firm operates across 17 states in the US and offers insurance products, policy financing and investment options.

Monique Miranda, the President of the Board of Directors, said the firm is "committed" to supporting young Puerto Rican players.

"In addition to allowing us to enjoy table tennis of the highest quality, it [sponsoring the event] gives us the opportunity to support the effort and dedication of this new generation of Olympic-calibre athletes as a symbol of quality that has always highlighted what we do in Puerto Rico.

"With these young talents representing us so worthily, we reiterate our firm belief that sport unites us as people and enables us to share collective joy.

"Our athletes represent the true essence of our people.

"That is why it is our duty and responsibility to help them realise their dreams."

This year's Championships will be the third edition of the Pan America Cup.

Brazil's Hugo Calderano and Canada's Zhang Mo are the defending men's and women's champions respectively.

So far more than 1,500 tickets have been sold for the three-day event, beginning on February 1.