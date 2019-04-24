Online information portals Relax.by and 103.by have signed up as media partners of the Minsk 2019 European Games.

The deal was signed by ARTOX, which owns the two services, and the Minsk 2019 Organising Committee.

Relax.by provides information about the leisure and entertainment industry, while 103.by is an online medical portal for Belarusian residents.

"One of the main tasks the Organising Committee has set for itself is to sell tickets to the second European Games," said Minsk 2019 chief executive George Katulin.

"The work completed in this regard is being monitored every week. Our new media partners have direct access to the nearest neighbouring countries.

"It's no secret to anyone that we expect the greatest number of guests and sports fans to come from there.

"The popular resources will help us to tell them about the Games and our country.

"We are pleased that our work does not go unnoticed and attracts partners from Governmental and Non-Governmental Organisations."

The two portals have recently launched a "Taste of Belarus" project, which includes a compilation of photos of around 2,000 national dishes from 200 restaurants in Minsk".

An online catalogue is being created to allow users to review each dish.

It will be distributed in time for this year's European Games, scheduled to run from June 21 to 30.

"It is an honour for us to support the second European Games in Belarus," ARTOX co-founder and chief executive Alexei Zakharevsy said.

"ARTOX has been involved in online marketing for more than 13 years.

"The audience of our outlets is more than 14 million visitors per month.

"We have already developed a large-scale plan to promote the Games in the above-mentioned countries.

"We will aim to cover this event to our maximum capacity.”