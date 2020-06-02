Olympic and Paralympic sponsor Toyota has donated its last Formula One car to a charity auction in aid of COVID-19 patients and health care workers.

The TF109-01 chassis which was tested by drivers Jarno Trulli and Timo Glock in the early stages of the 2009 season, ahead of its intended use in 2010, has been offered by the car giant.

Due to financial difficulties partly caused by the global crash, Toyota pulled out before the 2010 season, leaving the prototype completed but never raced.

In the 2009 season, the Japanese team had finished a respectable fifth in the standings which included five podium finishes.

Race Against COVID has seen teams and drivers from across the sport provide items for the charity auction, which will be organised by RM Sotheby's and held in aid of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has already donated €1 million (£890,000/$1.11 million) to the organisation.

After the team folded, the 2010 model was used as the Pirelli tyre test car and was driven by Nick Heidfeld, Pedro de la Rosa, Lucas di Grassi and current Haas driver Romain Grosjean.

Instead of its traditional white and red colours, which were synonymous with the team, the incomplete livery is instead black.

The car to be auctioned by RM Sotheby's ©RM Sotheby's

Others to donate items include Britain's former F1 world champion Damon Hill who offered his Australian Grand Prix-winning helmet and overalls from the 1995 race.

Ferrari provided 2019 overalls from their drivers, Monaco's Charles Leclerc and Germany's four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, as well as a chance to spend a day in the simulator at the team's headquarters.

Mercedes has given similar items from its drivers, Britain's six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Finn Valtteri Bottas.

FIA President Jean Todt said: "Since the beginning of the health crisis the FIA and the entire motor sport community have been committed to fighting the pandemic through many initiatives such as Race Against COVID.

"Today, we have another opportunity to show our strength and unity.

"I very much welcome the FIA and RM Sotheby's collaboration for the benefit of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thank all the drivers and teams for their contributions as well as the FIA Foundation for its generous donation.

"To ensure this auction the success it deserves, I urge each and every one of our motor sport family to join us."