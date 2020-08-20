The R&A has announced the next five venues for the Women's British Open through to 2025, ahead of the start of this year's tournament today.

One of those announced is the Scottish course of Carnoustie, which will host next year's event.

Scotland will be home to three of the next five venues, with Muirfield due to host the 2022 tournament and St Andrews in 2024.

Muirfield is infamous for its previous stance on women golfers – which caused a sexism row in British golf – and only permitted women to play on the course just over a year ago.

It will host the Women's British Open for the first time after its previous policy saw it stripped of its eligibility to host the men's Open Championship.

Walton Health in Surrey in England will host the 2023 women's event, while Royal Porthcawl in South Wales will hold the 2025 event.

"With our partners at AIG, we have a real ambition to grow and elevate the AIG Women's Open for the benefit of the world's leading golfers and so we are excited to confirm our intention to play the next five championships at these renowned courses," said chief executive of The R&A, Martin Slumbers.

Although we wish our #WorldClass fans could have joined us here at @RoyalTroonGC, we're delighted to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 2021 #AIGWO at @carnoustiegolf!



Get your tickets here 👉 https://t.co/59JanagiFi pic.twitter.com/CiFgpPLsLU — AIG Women’s Open (@AIGWomensOpen) August 19, 2020

"It has truly been a collaborative effort from all the venues involved to make this schedule possible and the flexibility that they have shown in adjusting their own calendars has been vital in allowing us to confirm our plans for the championship through to 2025."

Muirfield, Walton Heath and Royal Porthcawl will all host the women's major championship for the first time.

Walton Heath has been the venue for the Ryder Cup before, as well as the Senior Open and the British Masters.

Royal Porthcawl has held the Amateur Championship seven times and was the venue for the Walker Cup in 1995 – where Great Britain and Ireland defeated a United States team which featured Tiger Woods.

The Old Course at St Andrews will stage the championship for the third time after Lorena Ochoa and Stacy Lewis won their titles there in 2007 and 2013, while the event will return to Carnoustie for the first time since 2011.

The 2021 event will take place from August 16 to 22, with tickets now on sale.

The 2020 Women's British Open starts today at Troon.