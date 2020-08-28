The World Baseball Softball Confederation's (WBSC) new e-learning platform received unanimous approval from the governing body's Executive Board.

Set to be officially online by the end of October, the WBSC Academy was presented to the Executive Board during their second meeting in two months.

The platform is set to help athletes, coaches, officials and national federations with educational sessions on various topics related to baseball, softball and Baseball5.

"With this new tool, users will have the possibility to consume knowledge on demand, which is becoming even more essential considering the circumstances the world currently finds itself in," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

Fraccari opened the Executive Board meeting by informing members that despite the complicated situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the WBSC was managing to stay on track on numerous projects.

Holding @WBSC Executive Board Meeting remotely. We are proud to having adapted our way of work rapidly and efficiently.



Thanks to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/aHhwzqErAU — Riccardo Fraccari (@WBSCPresident) August 27, 2020

"We are taking advantage of this forced pause from our normal activities to restructure our departments and operations with the goal to be more modern and agile to tackle the upcoming challenges of the new normal that is awaiting us," he said.

"This pandemic situation taught us that we can stay in even closer contact and create new synergies to move forward and collaborate better even without being physically together."

Two baseball and softball working groups, recently created to come up with new ideas on how to organise WBSC events with COVID-19 in mind, was then presented to the Executive Board.

The Mexican Prospect League, which is taking place in a bio-secure environment, was given as an example of how baseball and softball events could be organised in the future.