Poland pull off multi-medal day of athletics at Chengdu 2021

Poland enjoyed a prolific day of athletics at the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games as they claimed five medals from six events.

Nikola Horowska began proceedings for the Poles with a personal best in the women's long jump final at the Shuangliu Sports Centre Stadium.

The 22-year-old posted a score of 6.60 metres to confirm the title and add to her gold medal from this year's Indoor Polish Championships.

Her compatriot Magdalena Bokun completed the one-two with 6.41m to her name while India's Bhavani Bhagavathi rounded out the podium with a best effort of 6.32m.

Another Polish champion was crowned in the very next medal event as Oskar Stachnik set a leading score of 63.00m with his penultimate throw in the men's discus.

He was joined on the podium by Jamaican Jai Noel Chang and Algeria's Oussama Khennoussi with 61.82m and 61.33m, respectively.

Poland's last athletics medals of the day came courtesy of a one-two from Konrad Bukowiecki and Szymon Mazur in the men's shot put.

Dismas Yeko surged to men's 10,000m gold to win Uganda's first medal of the Games ©Chengdu 2021

European Championships silver medallist Bukowiecki added his second World University Games gold, after victory at Naples 2019, with a season best of 20.23m.

Mazur's 19.20m was then enough to clinch silver while Germany's Xaver Hastenrath crept into bronze at the last chance with a throw of 18.69m.

In between the Polish golds Uganda's Dismas Yeko won the men's 10,000 metres final with a time of 28min 59.25sec on the clock.

Sezgin Ataç of Turkey and Japan's Yuito Yamamoto then sealed silver and bronze, respectively, with times of 29:06.62 and 29:22.95.

The 100m races then rounded off the day's athletics programme.

Luxembourg's Games of the Small States of Europe champion Patrizia van der Weken powered to victory in the women's final after 11.22 while Viktoria Forster of Slovakia and Austrian Magdalena Lindner followed behind in 11.34 and 11.44 respectively.

Kadrian Goldson got the better of South African Phatutshedzo Maswanganyi in a photo finish as his 10.04 put him 0.02 ahead.

China's Chen Guanfeng then claimed the bronze medal with a time of 10.17.