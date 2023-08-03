Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive Katie Sadleir has expressed her excitement about the Commonwealth Youth Games here set to feature "a lot of firsts".

The multi-sport event is due to begin tomorrow with an Opening Ceremony at a Stadium named after Trinidad and Tobago's 1976 Olympic 100 metres champion Hasely Crawford.

It is the first edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games since it was staged in the Bahamas in 2017, after Trinidad and Tobago was reallocated hosting rights last year following a COVID-19-enforced postponement.

Sadleir, appointed to her role in 2021, believes additions to the Youth Games, including Para athletics on the programme alongside athletics, provide plenty to look forward to during the seven days of competition, set to begin on Saturday (August 5) and conclude on August 11.

"This is a really special Games for us," the New Zealander said.

"There are a lot of firsts.

"It's the first time that the Games have been held in the Caribbean.

"It is the first time we have a Para sport programme integrated into the Games.

"It is the first time with a twin-island model, which has amazing opportunities and challenges but we're all working through them.

"And it is the first time fast5 netball has been in any Commonwealth event, so having it in the Youth Games is really special."

The addition of a Para sport programme into the Commonwealth Youth Games was among the highlights referenced by CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir ©Getty Images

Sadleir also sought to draw attention to events planned outside of competition.

It is hoped the Commonwealth Youth Games can provide opportunities for athletes to build connections and learn about the host nation.

"The other thing that we do with the Youth Games is it's not just about the on-field activities and competitions, it's what happens off-the-field," Sadleir added.

"We use it as a way of sharing information with our athletes on things we think are important to Trinidad and Tobago and to sport as a whole.

"One of the first really exciting ones is turtle talks, where they can come and listen about the background leatherback turtle, which can be an important instrument from a conservation perspective.

"We also do workshops on anti-doping, safe sport and social media so they get that opportunity to spend some time not only on professional development but also networking with their peers."

CGF President Dame Louise Martin, second left, predicted the Commonwealth Youth Games will "be an inspiring festival for the youth of the whole of the Commonwealth" ©Getty Images

CGF President Dame Louise Martin also shared her thoughts prior to the Commonwealth Youth Games, and hopes the event can showcase sport among the 71 countries and territories due to take part.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be back here in Trinidad and Tobago for the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games, and I would like to thank the Organising Committee and all the staff and volunteers for all the hard work they have done to get the Games here and we are just about to get underway," she said.

"I've been here a few times, and every time I come there is more progress and I get the hair on the back of my neck standing up.

"I am confident that Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games will be an inspiring festival for the youth of the whole of the Commonwealth and also showcase the best of sport, and they will leave with international friends."