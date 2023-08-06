The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has outlined its sources of funding after claiming that reports of financial struggles had "taken away the focus" from the country's historic run at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Jamaica made history by becoming the first Caribbean nation to reach the round-of-16 of the Women’s World Cup.

Their place in the knockout stages was sealed following a 0-0 draw with Brazil, knocking the South American side out in the process.

They finished second in Group F to advance to the round-of-16 having also drawn 0-0 with France and beaten Panama 1-0 courtesy of Allyson Swaby’s goal.

It has been reported that there were doubts over whether Jamaica would be able to make it to Australia and New Zealand after crowdfunding sites were set up to help raise money for the team.

The JFF said those reports had "taken away the focus from the celebration around this historic achievement" as it clarified its financial situation.

According to the JFF, the national governing body is boosted by funds from various sources including FIFA, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, the Jamaican Government and the Bob Marley Foundation.

"The JFF would like to thank these sponsors, as without their assistance the Girlz, and the other national teams, would not be able to prepare or participate in any competition, including the World Cup," a statement from the JFF read.

"We also want to recognise the technical staff and Secretariat staff, who all continue to work tirelessly in providing the technical assistance, organisation and working with sponsors to raise the necessary funds to sustain our national programmes.

"We of course welcome anyone who wants to contribute to the development of our national football teams, which have done well and made Jamaica proud.

"We look forward to working with these organisations and sponsors in continuing to fulfil the dreams of many youngsters, who have realised their dreams through football, and thank our supporters."

Jamaica Olympic Association President Christopher Samunda said the national team’s endeavours in Australia and New Zealand had captivated the country.

"Feats are there to be achieved and the Reggae Girlz continue to demonstrate a capacity and an ability to do so by claiming a space in the round-of-16 at FIFA’s Women’s World Cup," he said.

Allyson Swaby is the only player to score for Jamaica in the tournament so far ©Getty Images

"History is indelibly at their feet, the present secured in the palm of their hands and the future in the vision of young girls who are dreaming the possible.

"The Reggae Girlz are authoring a script in football which is inspiring a nation to aspire where it was thought dreams only resided.

"The reality is that we can, and they have done it.

"The Jamaica Olympic Association salutes them and looks forward to sharing the Olympic dream that will become a reality in Paris 2024."

Jamaica are now set to face Colombia on Tuesday (August 8) for a place in the quarter-finals.

"The horizon is now clearly in sight and well within the reach of the Reggae Girlz and the Jamaica Olympic Association stands with watchful eyes in the hope that history again will be created, and a nation’s pride will overflow for this is a moment that we hope will become a life-long story," said Ryan Foster, chief executive and secretary general at the JOA.