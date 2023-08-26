A delegation from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the U18 Gymnasiade 2024 in Bahrain was here to exchange ideas and learn from the organisers.

The delegation from Bahrain included LOC chairman Ishaq Ishaq in what was the first such initiative from the International School Sport Federation (ISF).

The visit gave the LOC a chance to see how the event is run and meet with various departments, including transportation, logistics and health among others at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade 2023.

"Collaboration leads to success," ISF secretary general Hrvoje Custonja said.

"The ISF and Bahrain LOC with this experience are sharing the same vision of collaboration and teamwork.

"We are sure than wonderful things will be achieved during the ISF U18 Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024."

Sponsorships were among the many things discussed by the LOC, while hosts Brazil shared their knowledge on the challenges to expect.

ISF U18 Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 is set to be held in October next year ©ISF

It was confirmed that the 2024 edition will see accreditation of all participants and staff be done soon after landing at the airport in Bahrain.

This is being implemented to ensure everyone can go directly to the respective accommodations.

"Some of the delegations are going to fly so many hours to be there.

"We want them to rest and not worry about anything when they land."

A total of 25 sports with 80 countries and 5,000 participants is being planned for event, scheduled to start in October.