French state-owned public transport operator RATP Group has become the latest supporter of next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet and France’s former Prime Minister Jean Castex, now the chief executive of the RATP Group, signed the contract for the city's public transport operator to officially become a partner.

RATP are the 32nd company to join the "supporter" category, the third tier of the national marketing programme launched by Paris 2024.

RATP, founded in 1949, is responsible for most of the public transport in the Greater Paris area, including the Paris Métro, Île-de-France tram, and RATP bus network, as well as part of the regional express rail network.

In the Île-de-France region, RATP carries about 3.3 billion passengers per year.

"As part of this partnership, the RATP group, a major public transport operator and historic partner of major French sporting events, will support the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, in conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, in its ambitious objective of encouraging spectators to make 100 per cent of their journeys by public transport," the company said in a statement.

More than 19,000 RATP agents will be mobilised every day during Paris 2024 on the network, to transport, welcome, inform and direct expected visitors to the stations and stations of the network, the company promised.

RATP is also aiming to recruit 2,000 volunteers to help them conduct their work.

"I am happy that this partnership can thus concretise the quality of the work carried out between Paris 2024 and the RATP Group, in conjunction with Ile-de-France Mobilités, to bring to the highest level the ambitions of quality of the experience of spectators and environmental excellence for the exceptional event that the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games constitute," Estanguet said.

"The anchoring in the territories and the work carried out in view of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will constitute a lasting legacy in terms of infrastructure and services public transport, serving travellers on the Ile-de-France networks."

RATP also plans to install unique signage dedicated to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and entertainment in stations.

As part of its partnership, the RATP Group will also provide, at the request of Paris 2024, on-demand transport services including coach, minibus and microbus.

En tant que Transporteur officiel de la Fédération Française de Rugby @FranceRugby et Fournisseur du #XVdeFrance, le #groupeRATP a assuré le transport de l'équipe de France masculine pendant toute la phase de préparation, en juillet et en août.

Infos ➡️ https://t.co/WkRLxKmXfk pic.twitter.com/K0f8LdwFy4 — RATP Group (@RATPgroup) September 8, 2023

"Committed to sport and major events for many years, the RATP Group is very proud to become an ‘official supporter’ of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Castex, former interdepartmental delegate to Paris 2024 who stood down as Prime Minister in May 2022, said.

"Our Group is preparing to experience an exceptional year of mobilisation, to successfully respond to the many challenges of public transport during the Games.

"Our commitment is total and collective to guarantee the best passenger experience and transport the millions of spectators who will meet in Paris to vibrate to the rhythm of the most beautiful exploits.

"Finally, this global event will be synonymous with heritage for Ile-de-France residents who will notably benefit from the extension of line 14 to Saint-Denis Pleyel and Orly Airport."

RATP is currently preparing for the Rugby World Cup, which is due to kickoff this evening with the opening match at the Stade de France between hosts France and New Zealand.