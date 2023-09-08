Canada name athletes for six sports to compete at Santiago 2023

Canada have bolstered their squad for the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago with the announcement of the athletes that will compete in bowling, diving, fencing, handball, skateboarding and squash.

A total of 18 athletes have been selected for Canada's fencing team, including two-time Olympian Eleanor Harvey.

Ranked eighth in the world, Harvey is set to head to Santiago with four Pan American Games medals under her belt.

Harvey will compete in the women's foil along with Sabrina Fang and Jessica Guo, while Blake Broszus, Bogdan Hamilton and Max van Haaster have been entered into the men's foil.

François Cauchon, Fares Arfa and Shaul Gordon have been selected for the men's sabre, with Pamela Brind'Amour, Tamar Gordon and Marissa Ponich in the women's sabre.

Canada will also be represented in the épée events, with Fynn Fafard, Dylan French and Nicholas Zhang chosen for the men's competition and Leonora MacKinnon, Alexanne Verret and Ruien Xiao in the women's tournament.

The bowling team has also been unveiled with Mitch Hupé and François Lavoie chosen to represent Canada at the Games in the Chilean capital.

It will be a third appearance at the Pan American Games for Lavoie having made his debut at Toronto 2015 where he won doubles gold along with Dan MacLelland before finishing fourth at Lima 2019.

Hupé will make his debut at the Games after securing his place based on performances over the past four years in the Canadian team trials.

Two-time Olympian Eleanor Harvey is among 18 fencers chosen to represent Canada at Santiago 2023 ©Getty Images

"I’m confident that François and Mitch, who know each other very well, will represent Canada to the utmost of their capabilities," said Frank Buffa, head coach at the Canadian Tenpin Federation.

"Not only is François the most successful Canadian bowler ever on the Professional Bowlers Association tour, he’s a true leader and is well respected by his peers.

"A role model for youth to follow, he’s a great representative for our sport in Canada.

"Mitch is an amazing talent whose style is a bowler’s dream.

"He is in his prime right now, and we can’t wait to watch and encourage him at this first Pan American Games."

Canada have also selected a 15-strong squad to compete in the women’s handball tournament at Santiago 2023.

Twelve of those participated at Lima 2019, while Nassima Benhacine, Vassilia Gagnon, Myriam Laplante, Audrey Marcoux, and Émily Routhier played on home soil at Toronto 2015.

Teodora Bosonea, Katya Chan, Samantha Koosau, Laurie Lacasse, Rosali Langlois, Catherine Léger, Maksi Pallas, Alexandra Pivin, Haven Wong and Myriam Zimmer have also been named in the squad.

Canada finished seventh at the past two editions of the Pan American Games having previously picked up silvers in 1987, 1995 and 1999.

At Santiago 2023, Canada have been drawn against Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Paraguay and Puerto Rico with the winner of the gold medal qualifying for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Canada have named Ryan Decenzo, Fay de Fazio Ebert, Adam Hopkins and Samantha Secours in their skateboarding team.

Diver Caeli McKay picked up gold and silver at Lima 2019 and will be aiming to deliver more success in Santiago ©Getty Images

Skateboarding is featuring on the Pan American Games programme for the first time after making its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Hollie Naughton headlines a six-strong Canadian squash team as she looks to back up her success at Lima 2019 where she earned bronze in women’s singles and mixed doubles.

The world number 19 is joined by David Baillargeon, Nicole Bunyan, George Crowne, Danielle Letourneau and Graeme Schnell.

"Our team is deep with experience and knows how to medal," said Samantha Cornett, manager of athlete development for Squash Canada.

"Canada’s squash athletes will be looking to bring home golds in Santiago for Canada.

"Our top athletes will be well into the 2023-2024 season and ready for the Games.

"On behalf of Squash Canada, we are thrilled to be supporting this talented group and look forward to seeing what they can accomplish together."

Canada have named a team of Olympians and world medallists after selecting nine athletes to compete in the diving competition.

Among those includes Caeli McKay, who won gold in the women’s synchronised 10 metre platform, along with the now-retired Meaghan Benfeito and silver in the women’s individual 10m platform.

Thomas Ciprick, Bryden Hattie, Kate Miller, Celina Toth, Mia Vallée, Pamela Ware, Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray also feature in the squad.

Santiago is scheduled to stage the Pan American Games from October 20 to November 5.