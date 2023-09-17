British luxury jewellers Mappin & Webb are launching an exclusive Team GB collection before next year's Olympics in Paris celebrating the spirit of the Games and the achievements of home athletes.

As part of a new three-year licensing agreement there are two collections that reflect the Team GB logo, incorporating the Union flag and the Olympic rings.

One is exclusively for Team GB athletes and Olympians.

A second collection will be available to the public via the Team GB shop, Mappin & Webb showrooms and online.

Both collections feature a range of pendants, bracelets, rings, cufflinks, lace tags, and branded leather card wallets all made, it is claimed, with the finest materials and expert craftsmanship.

Athletes past and present helped launch the range of Team GB-inspired jewellery created by Mappin & Webb in time for the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Team GB

"We are delighted to be working with Mappin & Webb on this collection," said Paul Ellis, head of retail and licensing at Team GB.

"The Olympic Games are a celebration of unity, excellence, and national pride, and this collaboration perfectly encapsulates those values."

Mappin & Webb, which dates back to 1775, has a long tradition of creating jewellery for the British Royal family.

"We are excited to see our fans embrace the opportunity to own a unique symbol of Team GB's success," said Jason Fitzgerald, retail director at Mappin & Webb.

"We are honoured to collaborate with Team GB and be entrusted with creating this exclusive jewellery collection.

"The Olympic Games inspire us all and our jewellery team have created pieces that reflect the incredible achievements of our athletes."

The products created by Mappin & Webb are due to be available for sale from October 16 ©Team GB

The Team GB jewellery collection by Mappin & Webb is due to be available for purchase at selected showrooms, online and at Team GB shop from October 16.

"Each piece has been meticulously manufactured by our experienced jewellery craftsmen in our Jewellery Workshop and Studios in London and overseen by our director of jewellery services for Mappin & Webb, Mark Appleby, who is also The Crown Jeweller," a Mappin & Webb statement said.

"He is responsible for the maintenance and safe keeping of the most famous collection of jewels and regalia kept in the Jewel House in the Tower of London.”