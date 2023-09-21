CNOSF appoints new director general to be in charge of final Paris 2024 preparations

Skander Karaa has been promoted to the role of director general at the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) to oversee final preparations for Paris 2024.

His appointment follows the formal confirmation last week of David Lappartient as the new CNOSF President following the shock resignation in May of Brigitte Henriques.

Karaa had been serving as the CNOSF's chief of staff for the past two years having previously acted as an advisor to Roxana Maracineanu, the Olympic silver medal-winning swimmer who was France’s Minister of Sport between 2018 and 2020.

When Karaa officially starts his role next Monday (September 25), he will be assisted by Julien Fallelour, a law lecturer at the University of Limoges, who has been appointed as the deputy director general.

Merci aux fédérations membres du CNOSF réunies en assemblée générale ce jour à Paris pour leur soutien et la confirmation de mon élection à la Présidence du CNOSF avec 95,73% des suffrages.

Représenter le sport français, ses athlètes, ses dirigeants, ses bénévoles et ses…

— David Lappartient (@DLappartient) September 13, 2023

Karaa "will be responsible, within a strengthened general management and integrating the main missions of the firm, to coordinate the strategic projects of the CNOSF as well as the activity of all operational teams".

As well as getting ready for Paris 2024, Karaa is also expected to play a leading role in helping oversee France's proposed joint bid between Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The campaign has been steadily gathering momentum since the appointment of Lappartient to replace Henriques following a claim by her predecessor Denis Masseglia that she was "no longer up to the challenge".

Her reign also featured a bitter feud with Didier Séminet who was axed as secretary general following a vote last October.

Lappartient’s election means he will complete the term of Henriques, which is due to end in 2025.

Nouvelle étape pour la candidature des Alpes françaises pour les Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques d'hiver 2030 ! Les représentants du #CNOSF, #CPSF et des régions @auvergnerhalpes @MaRegionSud ont été reçus au #CIO. Une candidature française unie pour des Jeux durables !
— FranceOlympique (@FranceOlympique) September 7, 2023

The CNOSF has laid out Lappartient's plans for the next few weeks in a statement on its website.

"The objective of the coming weeks will be to finalise the operational organisation of the CNOSF focused on the strategic issues of success of the Paris 2024 Games, the candidacy of the French Alps for the 2030 Winter Games and the deployment of the roadmap of the CNOSF until the end of the mandate," it said.

Lappartient is due to present an update at a meeting on October 10.

"The President of the CNOSF will provide a progress update with employees on the first months of his Presidency and will also provide all the information regarding the operational organisation put in place, which it wants to be in line with the strategic axes defined for its mandate and that of the entire team of elected officials," it said on its website.