Australia's Sports Minister Anika Wells has visited France to learn lessons from Paris 2024 organisers in preparation for Brisbane 2032.

Wells met with French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra and the President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, Tony Estanguet.

It is hoped the discussions will boost Brisbane 2032 with the Australian Games eight years further away than Paris 2024.

"I've met with the French Minister for Sport and the head of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee to talk about what they wish they'd known at the moment in the cycle that we are at with the years ahead of us," said Wells.

"We have so much in common because we've both prioritised sport diplomacy, for us in particular in the Pacific - and we consider France our good friends and allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Sport offers us a lot of opportunity in sporting diplomacy, and we've both chosen to prioritise putting Government policy and money towards these major events that we're hosting."

France is currently hosting the men's Rugby World Cup - which Australia will stage in 2027.

Australia also hosted this year's FIFA Women's World Cup four years after France did so in 2019.

"I think we learned a lot just putting everyone through the Women's World Cup," Wells said.

"And I've got a number of meetings with my French counterparts to check in on Paris and how Paris 2024 is looking, and also how the Rugby World Cup is going - what I should know now rather than later."

Wells cooled speculation about a possible Australian bid for the men's FIFA World Cup, due to the Summer Olympics and Paralympics being on the horizon in 2032.

"Because we have succeeded in securing Brisbane 2032, that has to come first," she said.

"And obviously we're open to discussions with other people about whether we would be good hosts - well, I think we would be great hosts.

"Another interesting trend, I think, is the way that different countries are coming together to put joint bids in, I think it's interesting to see whether that's where we go as a sporting ecosystem with mega events."