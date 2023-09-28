The Champs-Élysées is set to undergo a renovation in time for next year's Olympics and Paralympics in Paris, including the installation of new terraces for restaurants and cafes.

Under the plans of the Champs-Élysées Committee, which represents businesses on the iconic avenue, the 19 restaurants and cafes are set to use vacheries anglaises with green roofs and rechargeable batteries.

Each of these terraces is expected to cost €400,000 (£346,000/$423,000) and be sized at around 70 square metres at the cost to the traders.

It is hoped the redevelopment will also improve pedestrian flow on the Champs-Élysées and improve visibility of the avenue's facades.

If approval is granted by Paris City Hall, the first of the terraces are expected to be installed in December and all completed by April.

It has been claimed that the upgrades to the Champs-Élysées were "a question of reputation" in the build-up to Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Champs-Élysées Committee President Marc-Antoine Jamet expressed the importance of upgrading the avenue before Paris 2024.

"On the eve of the Olympic and Paralympics, we could not allow the disparate, disorganised, somewhat motley and sometimes cobbled-together group of terraces on the Champs-Élysées to continue too much longer without proposing to improve their layout, organisation, form and colours," he said, as reported by The Guardian.

"It’s a question of reputation.

"To achieve this, everyone had to agree."

The Place de la Concorde at the western end of the Champs-Élysées is due to host 3x3 basketball, breaking, BMX freestyle and skateboarding at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympics.