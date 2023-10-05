Olympic bronze medallist Harry Garside is among a 13-strong Australian boxing team named for this year's Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The 26-year-old reached the podium in the men's lightweight division at Tokyo 2020 and won the Commonwealth Games title at Gold Coast 2018.

Australia has traditionally sent smaller and less experienced squads to the Pacific Games, and competed in only a handful of sports, since first being invited to Port Moresby in 2015.

But boxing in the Solomon Islands takes on increased importance as the winner in every weight division will earn a quota by name for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

"It's always a special feeling pulling on the green and gold," Garside, who will move up to light welterweight, said.

"It's been a few years since I've properly competed for Australia, I'm so excited to get over to Solomon Islands and try to win that Olympic quota.

"About 10 of my 110 career fights have been against athletes from the Pacific - all of them hard fights.

"Whenever we come up against Pacific boxers you know they'll be athletic, gifted, so we know this will be a good, hard tournament for all the Aussies.

"The Pacific Games is such an awesome opportunity to connect with other sports representing Australia, great athletes who are chasing their own sporting dreams."

Garside is joined in the Australian men's squad by Yusuf Chothia at flyweight, Charlie Senior at featherweight, Shannan Davey at light middleweight, Callum Peters at light heavyweight, Adrian Paoletti at heavyweight and Teremoana Teremoana at super heavyweight.

The women's squad includes Monique Suraci at light flyweight, Tiana Echegaray at bantamweight, Tina Rahimi at featherweight, Tyla McDonald at lightweight, Marissa Williamson Pohlman at welterweight and Caitlin Parker at middleweight.

Parker, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian, won a silver medal at this year's International Boxing Association Women's World Championships in New Delhi and has reached the podium twice at the Commonwealth Games.

World Championship silver medallist Caitlin Parker will box in the Australian women's squad at Solomon Islands 2023 ©Getty Images

"It feels incredible to make this team," Parker said.

"I know what I need to do - I've felt the heartbreak of missing out on qualifying for an Olympics in 2016, then having the accomplishment and fulfilling a lifelong dream to become an Olympian in Tokyo, but not having my dream performance.

"I pull so much from those experiences and know I'll do whatever it takes to not feel that way again.

"The changing point in this Olympic cycle is I truly believe in myself.

"In March this year I won silver at the World Championships and beat the opponent who beat me at Tokyo.

"Constantly making improvements.

"This Australian boxing team is incredible, the support we show each other, it's such a great culture.

"To be back in a multi-sport environment with so many great Aussie athletes will be really special - I know we'll be cheering all the other sports on and they'll have our back too.

"This is my first Pacific Games and first time in Solomon Islands, another fantastic culture to experience and I can't wait to compete and represent Australia in November."

Australia will also compete in archery, athletics, beach volleyball, judo, sailing, taekwondo and weightlifting at the Pacific Games, sending just 76 athletes.

The Games are due to take place between November 19 and December 2.