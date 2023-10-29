The State Football Centre in Western Australia will be expanded as part of a AUD$9.3 million (£4.8 million/$5.9 million/€5.6 million) legacy fund following the region’s staging of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Centre in Perth will also be renamed after local player Sam Kerr, an inspirational captain in the home Matildas team that reached the semi-finals.

The funding package announced by Roger Cook’s Labor Western Australian Government commits AUD$6.1 million (£3.2 million/$3.9 million/€3.6 million) towards an expansion to the recently completed State Football Centre.

It also includes an AUD$2.4 million (£1.25 million/$1.5 million/€1.4 million) Women’s World Cup legacy grants programme to improve facilities and infrastructure for the clubs participating in the National Premier Leagues women’s competition.

The announcement came a day before the State Football Centre Festival, which offered 4,000 Western Australians the opportunity to be part of the official opening of the State Football Centre in Queens Park which has been the Matildas’ training base since they arrived in Perth.

The Western Australian Government has put AUD$9.3million into legacy funding following the success of the recently staged FIFA Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

Under the new grants programme each National Premier League club will be eligible for up to $300,000 (£247,000/€283,000) in funding for infrastructure and facility improvements that support women’s participation.

The AUD$50.8 million (£26.5 million/$32 million/€30.5 million) facility currently incorporates two full-sized FIFA standard football pitches with lighting, three five-a-side playing pitches, sport science facilities, changing rooms, function room and a main administration building. It is also the administrative home of Football West.

The AUD$6.1 million investment includes two additional pitches and lighting, as part of expansion plans for the modern facility.

The centre provides state-of-the-art training and playing facilities that also support grassroots, community and high-performance football programmes.

"Our Matildas are currently the biggest national sporting team in the country, and we cannot wait to celebrate their success and their legacy right here in Western Australia," said Cook.

"The Women’s World Cup was an incredible tournament that Perth played a part in - and we want to make sure that the world game, and women’s football in particular, can continue to benefit from its success.

"Our Government’s investment in the women’s game is all about making sure every young Western Australian has the opportunity to become the next Sam Kerr.

"A key element of that is supporting grassroots clubs and a further investment in the State Football Centre - the WA home of football."

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook, second left, says the FIFA Women's World Cup legacy funding will inspire young women "to become the next Sam Kerr" ©Getty Images

The 30-year-old Kerr, born in East Fremantle, a suburb of Perth, started her career at Western Knights.

She went on to play for Perth Glory before moving to the United States and, eventually, England.

Kerr now plays for Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League.

She has score 65 goals in 126 appearances for Australia.

"As a proud West Australian, I am incredibly privileged to have this amazing State Football Centre named after me," Kerr said.

"It fills me with pride to think that football in Western Australia is growing so rapidly in popularity and that children, at a grassroots level, as well as world-class sporting teams will be able to access these impressive facilities.

"Football centres, such as this, create opportunities for kids that enable them to reach their full potential, and that is the ultimate goal."